Sharonview Federal Credit Union Announces New President and CEO

Indian Land, S.C., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union , one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce Herb White as its new president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2023.

White, who began his career with Sharonview as chief lending officer, currently serves as chief revenue officer, a role he was promoted to last year. White’s appointment to the Sharonview helm follows a vote by its Board of Directors and a nationwide executive search after the announcement of retirement from President and CEO Bill Partin, who leaves Sharonview on December 31, 2022.

“The Board has witnessed and been impressed by Herb White’s dedication to Sharonview and its members. His member-centric vision guides him—and we look forward to seeing that vision serve as his guiding light as president and CEO,” said Phil Ridolfi, chairman of Sharonview’s Board of Directors. “He knows that Sharonview succeeds when members succeed.”

White has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 15 years working in credit unions.

“I am a believer in the credit union difference. Our members aren’t just numbers. They are people with financial dreams—of home ownership, entrepreneurship, higher education and more—that we help them achieve, and it is a pleasure to do so,” White said. “I look forward to leading Sharonview as we commit each and every day to going above and beyond for each and every member.”

In 2017, after working with banks and credit unions across the country, White moved south to start his career with Sharonview. In his various leadership positions, he has executed critical plans for revenue-generating departments, including lending, loss mitigation and retail delivery, all while maintaining Sharonview’s mission and vision for its employees and members. He created the Business Services department, building a program that has enhanced relationships and expanded services for business-owner members.

White serves on the CUNA Lending Council in various capacities, currently as a member of the executive committee and the conference committee. He is a CUNA-designated Credit Union Business Lending Professional (CUBLP) and a certified SBA Credit Underwriter.

Originally from Parker, Colorado, White earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Northern Colorado and his MBA from Auburn University. He lives in Tega Cay, South Carolina, with his wife Jennifer and son, Taylor. He enjoys downhill mountain biking, snow skiing, and is, of course, a Denver Broncos fan.

For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org .

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.9 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust. With us, it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org .

