eStruxture Data Centers Named One of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 Award Winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Program

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, eStruxture, the largest Canadian data center provider, announced that the company has been named an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation.



The award win is one of many noteworthy achievements and milestones for eStruxture, since the company first launched in 2017. eStruxture currently operates a total of 14 facilities across Canada, and is opening an additional one in Calgary in December 2022.

“It is a great honour to be recognized as a Deloitte Enterprise Fast 15 winner among this impressive list of companies,” says Todd Coleman, Founder, president and CEO of eStruxture. “To say that I am proud of where our company is today would be an understatement. Although eStruxture has only been around for just over five years, we are currently the single largest Canadian data center provider, and we are trusted by some of the largest companies in the industry. Our incredible growth would not have been possible but for our team of dedicated professionals who put our customers at the heart of everything we do, and our undiluted focus on the Canadian market.”

“This year’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada’s elite in the technology sector,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs.”

