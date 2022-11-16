Brown Fused Alumina Market Worth USD 1165.03 Million by 2030 Witnessing a CAGR of 7.23% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown Fused Alumina Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Brown Fused Alumina Market Information by Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.23% CAGR to reach USD 1165.03 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Bauxite ore is reduced fused at a temperature of roughly 2,250 °C in an electric arc furnace to create brown fused alumina. It is the ideal raw material for manufacturing abrasives due to its high bulk density and hardness. Given its high bulk density, toughness, and uniform particle size, brown fused alumina is frequently used to make abrasives. Additionally, it is anticipated that the global growth of steel production capacity will result in a sizable demand for high-alumina refractory products, raising the market for brown fused alumina during the projection year. For grinding materials and metals with high tensile strengths, brown fused alumina is a form of strong and sharp abrasive.

Due to its outstanding thermal qualities, it is mostly used to produce refractory materials. Using brown fused alumina for surface conditioning and blasting are two other uses. It calcifies bauxite and melts it in an electric arc furnace. The market demand is projected to increase due to the rising need for coated, metal, and resin-bonded abrasive products in the industrial, metallurgical, and automotive sectors. The market is positively impacted by the growing use of abrasive blasting techniques like sandblasting to remove surface impurities, improve surface texture, and shape the surface.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10953

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1165.03 Million CAGR 7.23% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers High demand for abrasives from various end-use industries Growth of the global steel industry

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the brown fused alumina market are:

Imerys

Bosai Minerals Group Co., Ltd

Saint-Gobain,

Washington Mills

Shandong East Grinding Materials Co., Ltd

Elfusa Geral de Eletrofusão Ltda

LKAB Minerals

Kuhmichel Abrasiv GmbH

Yichuan Shengyu Abrasives Co., Limited.

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market demand is projected to increase due to rising demand for the metal, coated, and resin-bonded abrasive products in the industrial, metallurgical, and automotive sectors. The market is positively impacted by the growing use of abrasive blasting techniques like sandblasting to remove surface impurities, improve surface texture, and shape the surface. Abrasives are in high demand across a range of end-use industries: Surface preparation tasks, including grinding, cutting, drilling, sharpening, polishing, buffing, honing, lapping, and sanding, are all carried out using abrasives. They are widely used in various end-use sectors, including capital goods, automotive, aerospace, and defense. A key metric of the world economy's state is the global demand for steel.

Global steel production has increased due to the Asia-Pacific region's booming automobile and capital manufacturing industries and the building and construction sector. So throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that an increase in global steel production will lead to an increase in the consumption of refractory materials and, in turn, in the brown fused alumina market. Scientists are searching for alternative sources of alumina due to the depletion of bauxite reserves and the increasing limits on bauxite mining activities around the world. One of the most potential alternate sources of alumina has emerged as coal fly ash.

Market Restraints:

Chromium oxide is added to high-purity aluminum oxide even during fusion to produce pink fused alumina. Chromium oxide is used to aid increase the material's durability, consistency of grain forms, and sharpness. Due to its higher cutting performance and tolerance to extremely harsh conditions, pink-fused alumina may eventually overtake brown-fused alumina in the production of abrasives. But more calcination is necessary to transform the raw alumina from ores to get brown fused alumina. Brown fused alumina has a slightly higher production cost. This should restrict market expansion. The main raw material utilized to make brown fused alumina is bauxite ore. Significant environmental problems are caused by mining. Large amounts of acid mine drainage, waste rock, tailings, airborne dust, and other toxins are produced and released into the atmosphere, water, and land. Due to these factors, mining operations are subject to several strict environmental restrictions. In addition to harming the environment, mining operations can put miners in danger and pose safety concerns.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Brown Fused Alumina https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/brown-fused-alumina-market-10953

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to supply chain bottlenecks and a lack of personnel to carry out production tasks, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a marginally negative effect on the global market for brown fused alumina. Globally, partial or complete shutdown measures were implemented to stop the virus's spread. Due to the limited market supply, raw material costs climbed for a considerable portion of 2020. As a result, the manufacturing facilities for brown fused alumina situated worldwide were negatively impacted by the disruption in the supply of essential raw materials and the limited availability of personnel.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes bonded & coated abrasives, blasting refractory, and grinding/ball mining. By type, the market includes low purity (<95%) and high purity (>95%).

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10953

Regional Insights

According to estimates, Asia-Pacific holds the greatest market share. The greatest bauxite reserves used to make alumina and alumina-related goods are in Australia. The local market is booming due to lower labor costs. Urbanization trends and rising refractory demand, notably in the metal manufacturing industry, are to blame for the market expansion in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific, especially in China, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is both the top producer and user of brown fused alumina. A large portion is thought to be held by North America due to the region's high demand for alumina and metal abrasives. The region's established metal manufacturers are the main driver of North America's market expansion for brown fused alumina. Because sandblasting techniques are widely used, Europe will see significant expansion. By the conclusion of the prediction period, growth in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will be moderate.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10953

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Micro Reactor Technology Market Information - By Type (Disposable and Reusable), By Application (Chemical Synthesis, Polymer Synthesis, Process Analysis, Material Analysis and others), By End-Use (Specialty Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Commodity Chemicals and others) - Forecast to 2030

ME K-Feldspar Market Information, By Country/Region (Turkey, Israel, GCC, and Rest of Middle East) - Forecast Till 2030

Epoxy Composite Market Information - by Type (Glass, Carbon), End User (Automotive, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods, Electronics Industry, Construction Industries, and Others) and Region Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.