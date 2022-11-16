Global Lentiviral Vectors Market Size to grow USD 829 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 18.5%

New York, United States , Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global lentiviral Vectors Market Size to grow from USD 180 million in 2021 to USD 829 million by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period. The lentiviral vectors market has grown due to increasing research and development for non-lentiviral gene therapies. In addition, the growing demand for lentiviral and the rise in infectious diseases is also driving the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1280

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

The downstream processing segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the workflow, the global lentiviral vectors market is categorized into Upstream Processing and Downstream Processing. The downstream processing segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Because there are a lot of steps that need to be taken before the final, clinical-grade product can be polished and cleaned. Also, the increased use of lentiviral vectors as treatments has led to a rise in the need to improve downstream processing. Methods for making viruses on a smaller scale sometimes involve complicated steps that are hard to copy on a larger scale and are thought to be advanced. These factors are driving the growth of the category market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 219 pages with 270 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Lentiviral Vectors Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Lentiviral promoter, Lentiviral fusion tags, Lentivirus packaging systems and Other), By Type (Product and Services), By Generation (4th-generation, 3rd-generation, 2nd-generation and 1st-generation), By Workflow (Upstream Processing And Downstream Processing), By Delivery Method (In Vivo and Ex Vivo), By Disease Indication (Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Veterinary Disease And Other), By Application (Gene Therapy And Vaccinology), By End User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Academic/Research Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1280

The cancer segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on disease indication, the lentiviral vectors market is categorized into Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Veterinary Diseases, And Others. The cancer segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market is growing because of a number of things, such as the rise in the use of vectors to make cancer treatments, the large number of research programs, and the recent approvals of gene therapy products. During the forecast period, it is expected that the large pipelines of cancer gene therapy products held by different companies will contribute to the growth of the market.

The Academic/Research institutes segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the lentiviral vectors market is categorized into Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Academic/Research Institutes. The Academic/Research institutes segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Scientists are becoming more interested in gene and cell therapy research, which will likely lead to a greater need for lentiviral vectors. Also, research organizations are becoming important end-users in the market for lentiviral vectors. This makes it more likely that advanced medicines will be made available and that there will be more research and development projects based on gene therapy. For example, Abeona Therapeutics, one of these companies, is currently testing gene therapies based on AAV9 to treat CLN1 and CLN3 diseases. So, it will help the market grow.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Lentiviral Vectors Market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is expected to be the largest market. One of the most important things that have led to this region's huge market share is that many centres and institutions are working on developing new medicines. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1280

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major global lentiviral vectors market vendors include Merck KGaA, Lonza, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc., Cobra Biologics Ltd., Brammer Bio, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Genezen, YPOSKESI, Advanced BioScience, Laboratories Inc. (ABL Inc.), Novasep Holding S.A.S, ATVIO Biotech Ltd.

Browse Related Reports

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Wired and Wireless), By End Use (Civil Infrastructure, Aerospace and Defence, Mining, Energy and Others), By Offering (Software & Services and Hardware), By Hardware Type (Data Acquisition Systems (DAS) & Communication Systems, Sensors and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/structural-health-monitoring-market

Global Sevoflurane Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Induction and Maintenance), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/sevoflurane-market

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us