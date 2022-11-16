Clear Blue Named One of Canada’s Clean Technology winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Program

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid Company™, received a Clean Technology award as part of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program. Launched last year, the new award leadership category recognizes Canada’s top clean innovators providing processes, goods, or services that reduce environmental impacts.

Clear Blue’s CEO, Miriam Tuerk, credits the Company's incredible 2021 116% growth to the team's continuous commitment to finding innovative solutions to the world's power issues. Tuerk said, “We are changing the future of power with clean, wireless, remotely managed solutions that enable safer cities and roadways, new IoT technology and worldwide connectivity. Clear Blue’s incredible team and innovative clean technology enabled it to double its growth in a challenging economic environment in 2021, and this is just the beginning for Clear Blue. Our growth and recognition by Deloitte show that the future of power is Smart Off-Grid, and Clear Blue is changing how technology, infrastructure and communications are powered.”

“These outstanding companies are amongst the elite of Canada’s clean technology sector, developing and bringing to market innovations that create a more resilient and sustainable future for the environment,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “With ever-increasing business opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint, make energy efficiency gains, and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources, these winners distinguish themselves in a highly promising and dynamic space. They represent a cohort of innovators who are contributing to the environment and helping to create a sustainable business and technology landscape in Canada.”

Eligibility in the Clean Technology category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees, except they must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2018 and $5 million in 2021.

The winning companies are ranked by their revenue-growth percentage over that period. The majority of the companies’ revenues must come from products or services that have a positive environmental impact in the following areas: carbon emissions reduction potential, resource circulation (reduce, reuse, and recycle), or environmental preservation and safety. This year marks 25 years since the establishment of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 award program in Canada.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF).

