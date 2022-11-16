Todos Medical Enters Into Exclusive Worldwide Automated Retail Supply Agreement With Smart Automated Retail Network

Affy Services, Smart Automated Retail Network Parent Company, to Also Represent Todos for Traditional Shelf Space to Its 20,000+ US-based Retail Grocery Store Locations

NEW YORK, NY, and TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it has entered into a direct 5-year agreement with Smart Automated Retail Network (SARN), an Affy Services company, to supply immune support supplements for the expanding unattended automated retail market on an exclusive basis worldwide. Todos maintains rights to distribute immune support supplements to traditional retail ‘shelf space’ outlets. Smart Automated Retail Network is currently contracted with 21,853 US-based retail grocery store locations to convert 25% of their floor space into unattended automated retail space as a result of the significant reduction in availability of workers necessary to staff grocery store outlets. Affy Services, SARN’s parent company, has agreed to represent Todos to its retail grocery store clients and airport concessioners in the traditional retail shelf-space market.

“We are excited to partner with Todos Medical on immune support products for our Smart Automated Retail Network’s rollout of innovative immune support supplements, especially Tollovid,” said Samuel Bank, President & CEO of Affy Services, SARN’s parent company. “Tollovid is a uniquely positioned product for today’s challenges, and the ability to supply it and other Todos products that empower consumers to take greater control of their wellbeing is a game-changing opportunity for us to deliver for our grocery store and airport clients. More and more people are getting their immune support products from the pharmacy section in grocery stores, and so we see Tollovid being on the leading edge of trend.”

Under the terms of the new 5-year agreement, Todos has the exclusive right to distribute immune support products into SARN’s 21,853 grocery store locations nationwide, and into SARN’s airport locations, including in Atlanta (ATL), Dallas (DFW), Denver (DEN), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Charlotte (CLT), Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS) and more. Smart Automated Retail Network’s ownership’s previous experience includes the distribution of iStore, Best Buy, Kylie Cosmetics, LVMH Benefits and ReachTV. Todos Medical, through its majority-controlled subsidiary 3CL Pharma, Inc., distributes the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™. Tollovid is not approved by the US FDA to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease including COVID and/or Long COVID. Todos Medical, through its wholly owned subsidiary Todos Botanicals, LLC, also distributes immune support supplements, including hemp-based CBD products. Todos will supply Tollovid, CBD products and other immune support supplements through SARN’s automated retail locations.

“We are extremely pleased to have been able to establish a direct relationship with Smart Automated Retail Network because of the increased distribution and marketing reach it brings to us as we execute on the next phase of the physical store rollout strategy for Tollovid,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Being able to leverage Affy’s relationships to get reach into the traditional retail shelf space market also represents a significant benefit for us. We believe these steps will be of critical importance as Tollovid moves to the next stage of growth.”

According to Grandview Research, the global retail vending machine market size was valued at USD $51.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030, leading to a market size of $132 billion by 2028. Consumers now want easy access to supplements, and with the commoditization of CBD its usage has become mainstream. The vending machine approach of our rollout capitalizes on the key drivers of unattended retail that consumers want for convenience with high quality CBD products and Tollovid. Grocery stores, airports, universities, sporting venues, and fitness centers are high traffic areas where consumers on the go would pay more for the convenience of Tollovid and CBD products. In a separate report, Grandview research noted: “The global immune health supplements market size was valued at USD $55.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028, expected to reach $132 billion by 2028. The key factors driving market growth include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, diabetes, and several other disorders due to lack of immunity. In recent years, there has been a constant trend observed about the increase in supplement usage to improve the body's immunity all over the globe. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there is significant consumer interest in the use of immune health supplements. In 2019, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), about 73% of Americans consumed dietary supplements and from that, about 32% are consuming the dietary supplements to improve their immune health. The increasing consumer awareness to maintain and improve immune health and wellbeing is expected to drive the market over the forecast years.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Panel analyses, and

Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. More information on

Provista is available at www.provistadx.com.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property surrounding 3CL protease–based diagnostic testing and development of 3CL protease botanical and pharmaceutical inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™ in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir™, while also developing the 3CL protease diagnostic TolloTest™.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

