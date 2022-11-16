PyroGenesis Ranks 7th on Deloitte Canada’s Prestigious Clean Technology list as part of the 2022 Technology Fast 50™ Awards

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a TSX30® high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), is pleased to announce today that, in recognizing the Company’s commitment to innovation as well as its exceptional revenue growth, Deloitte has named PyroGenesis to both its Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ rankings lists. As such, in recognition of being one of Canada’s top clean tech innovators providing processes, goods, or services that reduce environmental impact, Deloitte has ranked PyroGenesis 7th on its Clean Technology list as part of the Technology Fast 50™ award. In addition, PyroGenesis has also been ranked 275th on this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500™; a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and/or energy tech companies in North America.

Eligibility in the Clean Technology category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2018 and $5 million in 2021. The winning companies are ranked by their revenue-growth percentage over that period. The majority of the companies’ revenues must come from products or services that have a positive environmental impact in the following areas: carbon emissions reduction potential, resource circulation (reduce, reuse, and recycle), or environmental preservation and safety.

PyroGenesis ranked 7th, with a 518% in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, on this prestigious list.

The Technology Fast 50™ list runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™ list, with Fast 50™ winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

“We are honored to be included in this year's Deloitte North America rankings, but most importantly, very proud to be amongst the Canadian winners on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list in the cleantech space, just months after being recognized and ranked ninth by the Toronto Stock Exchange as a top-performing company on the Toronto Stock Exchange's 2022 TSX30 list,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chairman of the Board of PyroGenesis. “Over the past several years, we have transitioned from proving the capabilities of our technologies to commercial applications of the same, by strategically and successfully positioning ourselves to address the most pressing environmental and energy issues. PyroGenesis' offerings continue to attract the interest from large multinational entities and, as such, is seen as a provider of robust environmental technology solutions for heavy industry. These solutions help companies achieve their carbon reduction goals as they transition to a net zero world through a variety of means which include, but are not limited to, fuel switching and metal production optimization offerings. It is an incredible honor to be part of such a distinguished list of companies as a Canadian innovator contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally resilient future. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, I would like to thank Deloitte Canada for this recognition as we pledge to continue our commitment to becoming a leading global provider of GHG emission reduction solutions.”

“These outstanding companies are amongst the elite of Canada’s clean technology sector, developing and bringing to market innovations that create a more resilient and sustainable future for the environment,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “With ever-increasing business opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint, make energy efficiency gains, and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources, these winners distinguish themselves in a highly promising and dynamic space. They represent a cohort of innovators who are contributing to the environment and helping to create a sustainable business and technology landscape in Canada.”

This year marks 25 years since the establishment of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 award program in Canada.

