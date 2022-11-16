New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DVT Preventive Pump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362973/?utm_source=GNW

However, factors such as a lack of skilled professionals, side effects associated with pumps, and the availability of alternatives are restraining the market growth.



DVT pumps are pneumatic compression pumps that are used to prevent people from getting deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which can be life-threatening.DVT pumps deliver pressure to the upper or lower extremities to increase blood flow in these areas to prevent blood clots.



People especially susceptible to thrombosis have recently undergone surgery and are immobile or sedentary. Prolonged inactive states cause blood to pool around veins slowing circulation, thus leading to blot clotting.



The healthcare industry is changing drastically with rapid technological developments and innovation, enhancing healthcare services and quality of care.The DVT preventive pump market is characterized by the presence of several small and large companies.



Several companies are opting for various strategies, which further help in the expansion of market share. Companies such as Devon Medical Product and DJO LLC are constantly involved in the manufacturing and development of DVT preventive pumps by upgrading the existing technology.



The DVT preventive pumps are currently working on the compression technology with cyclical change in the compression, which increases the blood flow and helps in the prevention of DVT.Further, the increasing incorporation of automation in medical devices has created the demand for automatic and easy-to-use devices that can also be used in a home care setting, owing to an increase in home healthcare.



Various developments in DVT preventive pumps, such as standard pressure and compression settings and sleeve compatibility based on extremities and sweat absorption, etc., are promoting the growth of the DVT preventive pump market.



Thus, a surge in R&D activities and technological advancements to improve the performance of DVT preventive pumps are expected to boost the growth of the DVT preventive pumps market in the coming years.



Type-Based Insights



Based on type, the DVT preventive pump market is bifurcated into lower extremity and upper extremity. The lower extremity segment held a larger market share of US$ 279.12 million in 2021.



End User-Based Insights



Based on end user, the DVT preventive pump market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the DVT preventive pump market are the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Census Bureau, and the US National Library of Medicine, among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362973/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________