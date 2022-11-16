New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Radiography Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362972/?utm_source=GNW





According to the American Dental Association (2020), ~5 million people in the country aged 65–74 are edentulous; of these, ~3 million have lost all of their teeth due to dental caries, which can be easily diagnosed using dental radiography (X-ray). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, ~86.9% of children of age 2–17 visited dental facilities. In addition, ~63.0% of adults belonging to the age group of 18–64, and ~65.6% of adults aged 65 and above had at least one visit to a dentist facility. The routine check-ups are mainly associated with crowns, root canals, maxillofacial procedures, bonding treatments, and dental fillings. According to the “Ecological Study on Needs and Cost of Treatment for Dental Caries in Schoolchildren Aged 6, 12, and 15 Years,” published in 2021, ~70–85% of schoolchildren aged 12 have dental caries in Mexico. Although health indicators among indigenous people have improved, oral health inequalities persist among indigenous people in Mexico. Intraoral radiographs play a crucial role in the diagnosis of dental caries, and thus, the demand for dental radiography equipment for visual examination is increasing with the growing prevalence of dental diseases. The high prevalence of dental diseases and regular dental check-ups are propelling the demand for dental radiographs for dental disease diagnosis, as radiographic imaging is an integral component of the diagnosis of caries and other diseases. Moreover, technological advancements in dental imaging methodologies are allowing companies to launch new and innovative products. For instance, Dentsply Sirona, a US-based dental equipment manufacturer, launched Schick AE in October 2019, a new generation of intraoral sensors with multiple technological improvements and optimizations.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all routine dental care appointments in the UK were suspended in March 2020.Per the CDC Guidance for dental settings, the US also prioritized the most critical dental services and provided care to minimize the harm caused to patients and personnel from potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2 infection, thereby ensuring the low impact of delayed care among patients.



Reduced access to care was observed primarily among socially disadvantaged groups.According to a study by NCBI titled “Frequency and Pattern of Outpatient Dental Visits During the COVID-19 Pandemic at Hospitals and Community Clinics,” from a total of 14,319 dental visits at hospital- and community-based outpatient clinics in Alberta, Canada, 5,671, 5,036, and 3,612 visits occurred in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.



This above data signifies the reduction in dental visits in outpatient department because pf COVID-19.Therefore, a decrease was observed in the number of procedures and referrals completed during the pandemic.



This decrease in the number of referrals significantly reduced the diagnostic scans in North America, having an unfavorable impact on the dental radiography equipment market.



Product Insight



Based on product, the dental radiography equipment market is segmented into intraoral X-ray systems, extra-oral X-ray systems, intraoral plate scanners, and cone-beam computed tomography imaging (CBCT) systems.The intraoral X-ray systems segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2022.



However, the CBCT imaging systems segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the market during the forecast period. Dental CBCT provides a fast and noninvasive way of answering several clinical queries through X-ray imaging. Dental CBCT X-ray images provide three-dimensional (3D) information, unlike a traditional X-ray image that provides two-dimensional (2D) information. This may help dentists diagnose, plan, and evaluate certain dental conditions.



A few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the dental radiography equipment market are the BDIA Technology and Trends Survey in 2019, Worldometer, State of Mouth Cancer UK Report, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, General Dental Services Statistics, and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

