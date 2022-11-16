Hotjar Acquires UX Research Platform PingPong to Help Businesses Empathize With Their Users

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hotjar, the leading Product Experience Insights platform, has acquired UX research platform PingPong to bring user research capabilities to its customers. Hotjar builds solutions for product teams to empathize with and understand their users beyond what is possible with traditional analytics. Its Product Experience Insights software is used on more than a million websites and its unique mix of quantitative and qualitative data is driving product decisions in more than 180 countries.

With this acquisition and integration, Hotjar customers will have access to user interviews and testing, a core component of product development and a key complement to Hotjar's existing functionality. No other product currently offers all of these features in one platform.

The acquisition and integration will entail moderated user interview capabilities and a panel of over 175,000 respondents as a key resource for Hotjar users, allowing them to further develop empathy with their users, and uncover insights and pain points that would be very difficult or expensive to find otherwise.

"This integration adds a critical layer of insight to product development strategy: directly testing your product face-to-face with the people who matter the most, the end users," said Mohannad Ali, CEO of Hotjar, a Contentsquare company. "It also allows product teams to add value by finding opportunities, sorting the data and acting upon it quickly," Ali continued.

"PingPong and Hotjar share a vision for the future of product experience and that is to give every business the power to create online experiences people love," said Zsolt Kocsmarszky, Founder and CEO of PingPong. "We're excited to join the Hotjar team and look forward to what the future holds as we continue to build innovative solutions that help product teams around the world better understand, empathize with, and speak to their users."

Contentsquare, the leading experience analytics solution, acquired Hotjar in July 2021 to bring business-critical insights to businesses of all sizes. In July 2022, Contentsquare raised $600M in a Series F investment led by Sixth Street, bringing the company's total valuation to $5.6 billion. Contentsquare is continuing to invest in technology to meet their customers' needs, where all businesses can provide users with an experience they love, enjoy, desire, seek, and deserve.

Hotjar enables product teams to have empathy with their end-users and deliver value by making the right product improvements, fast. Its Product Experience Insights software is used on more than 900,000 websites worldwide and its unique mix of quantitative and qualitative data is driving product decisions in over 180 countries. Hotjar was founded in 2014 and has always been a fully remote/distributed company. Today, Hotjar has over 310 team members across 46 countries within Europe, the Americas and Africa.

