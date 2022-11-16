Outlook on the Outdoor Payment Terminal Global Market to 2028 - Players Include Apple, NCR, Temenos, VeriFone Holdings and Capgemini Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Refuel, Carwash, Malls and Others), By Type (Contact-based, and Contactless), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Outdoor Payment Terminal Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Outdoor payment terminals, or OPTS, are Unattended payment terminals called that offer quick and secure self-service transaction choices to customers using contactless or contact payment methods. Outdoor payment terminals enable customers to benefit from services and pay effortlessly without the need for additional workers in end-user businesses that see significant daily transaction volumes, such as gas stations.



Outdoor payment terminals enhance transaction processes' security, effectiveness, and flexibility. The use of outdoor payment terminals also improves customer service, boosts service availability around-the-clock, and lowers operating expenses by removing the requirement for staff to handle transactions. Additionally, communication between outside payment terminals and management systems enhances monitoring and control of transaction processes.



Reduce maintenance, improve terminal serviceability, and maximize the terminals' service uptime as a result. Any fuel dispenser at a gas station can be controlled by the Outdoor Payment Terminal from both an OPT and a PoS system. It is used to analyze the sale of fuel at the outlet and collect data remotely. It offers an intuitive user interface and a layout that greatly minimizes maintenance problems.



Systems for outdoor payment terminals are designed to maximize their service uptime, lower their maintenance requirements, and improve their serviceability. The systems are built to be extremely dependable and are put through rigorous testing to survive a variety of challenging outside environmental climate conditions and changes, including temperature, water, dust resistance, and anti-corrosion technology.



The terminals are designed to be redundant, allowing for continuous and uninterrupted functioning around-the-clock without the requirement for staff manual intervention. With redundant communication channels over Ethernet and 3G, outdoor payment terminal systems are made with anti-vandalism built, anti-fraud technology, and anti-tamper devices. They also offer an EMV and PCI-approved service, providing a constant level of connectivity.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Lockdowns imposed globally to stop the diffusion of the pandemic put constraints on the development of people and goods, which led to shop network disruptions and a decline in demand for outdoor payment terminals. However, the number of users conducting contactless transactions has surged during the outbreak. It is estimated that the market is expected to benefit from customers and merchants turning to contactless payment methods to stop the spread of the virus. Due to the growing concerns about payment security, retail merchants also make sure to offer a secure platform to their clients with the deployment of OPTs.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing Penetration Of Smartphones All Over The World



Smartphones are a basic necessity for people across the world in the modern era. A majority of people own a smartphone as it is allowing them to manage a lot of their work as well as personal routines. Due to the rising popularity of smartphones, manufacturers and key market players are increasing their efforts in order to introduce new and more efficient smartphones at affordable rates. By adding a layer of authentication to payment portals to secure information, users have increased customer trust.



Accelerates The Checkout Process



In the modern era, in which people are living very hectic and busy schedules, vendors and business owners are compelled to respond as quickly as they can. This entails promptly securing a sale. Vendors must not make their customers wait inordinately long to make a purchase. They might then determine they do not actually require the product. This is particularly problematic if a brick-and-mortar store frequently experiences lengthy or slowly moving lineups. By using a wireless credit card processing terminal, this issue can be simply addressed.



Market Restraining Factors

High Deployment And Maintenance Cost



One of the major stumbling blocks in the demand for outdoor payment terminals is the considerable deployment and maintenance cost of this machine. When choosing cutting-edge technology, like outdoor payment terminals (OTP), debit cards, UPI, and online banking, the cost is a crucial factor. Outdoor payment terminals are made with high precision along with advanced technologies. Applications with high security are often expensive. In contrast to online banking and cash-based transactions, PoS Terminal machines have very high initial costs as well as ongoing maintenance costs.

