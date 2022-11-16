Insights on the Industrial Cleaning Equipment Global Market to 2031 - Growth in the Pharmaceutical Sector is a Driving Factor

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Equipment Market By Type, By Operation, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial cleaning equipment market size was valued at $9,118.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $14,140.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Industries often use substances that are difficult to clean such as oil, grease, and fine dust. Thus, to maintain hygienic conditions, industrial cleaning equipment are extensively used.



Industrial cleaning equipment are available in a wide range of sizes, capacities, and types in the market, thereby making it usable by small-and large-scale industries. Industrial cleaning equipment is registering a rise in popularity, owing to its advantageous features such as fast paced cleaning and its ability to clean difficult to access spaces.



Rise in demand for foods & beverages products across the world is anticipated to drive growth of the industrial cleaning equipment market.

In addition, growth in the pharmaceutical sector, owing to rise in population and onset of new viruses and diseases is anticipated to drive demand for industrial cleaning equipment. However, high cost of operation of industrial cleaning equipment, which restraints growth of the market. Furthermore, development of autonomous industrial cleaning equipment and favorable government initiatives to support small-scale industrial sectors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.



The global industrial cleaning equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, end user and region. By type, the market is categorized into floor sweepers, pressure washers, vacuum cleaners, and others. On the basis of operation, it is bifurcated into manual and automatic. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into foods & beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies such as product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market



Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the industrial cleaning equipment market report include Akshayaa Multi Cleaning Pvt. Ltd., Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Astol Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Aubotz Labs Pvt Ltd, Avidbot corp., Blow-tech, Comac India, Dulevo International, Dynava, Eureka S.p.A., H&K Equipment, Kevac Srl, PressureJet, Roots Multiclean Ltd., SJE Corporation Ltd., Tennant Company, and Tornado Industries.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the industrial cleaning equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing industrial cleaning equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the industrial cleaning equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industrial cleaning equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

