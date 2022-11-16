Nano Zinc Oxide Global Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.2%

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano Zinc Oxide Market By Product Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nano zinc oxide market was valued at $0.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Zinc oxide has various uses with unique chemical and physical features, including chemical stability, paramagnetic nature, broad radiation absorption spectrum, and excellent photostability. It is an inorganic and insoluble chemical, which is mostly employed as a product additive. It is transparent, non-toxic, and widely available as powder in the market. Furthermore, nano zinc oxide refers to zinc oxide nanoparticles that are 1 to 100 nanometers in size and contained in an interfacial layer.



Increase in application of nano zinc oxide in personal care industry drives the market growth. Ultraviolet () Nano zinc oxide is commonly utilized as a UV filter in cosmetic products, including sunscreen along with its capacity to absorb ultraviolet (UV) radiation. In addition, nano zinc oxide is used as cosmetic colorant to alter the appearance of cosmetic products on the skin, due to the fact that it easily mixes with other particles and is highly stable in nature.

The FDA approved the use of nano zinc oxide. Inhaling nano particles can be hazardous to health however, usage of nano zinc oxide in skin care is advantageous. The impact of nanoparticles on toxicity, which may easily infiltrate cells and generate oxidative stress, is becoming increasingly important.

These products pollute the environment, having a significant influence on ecosystem. This restrains the nano zinc oxide market. Furthermore, combination of zinc oxide nanostructures with nanocellulose and graphene for reduced shape, structure, and size in electronics applications drive the growth of nano zinc oxide market.



Key Findings of the Study

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 38.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the personal care & cosmetics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Depending on type, the uncoated nano zinc oxide segment garnered the highest share in 2021.

