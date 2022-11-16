TechFlow Awarded Contract to Procure and Deliver Electric Vehicle Charging Facilities for U.S. Army Installation Management Command Installations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechFlow, a forward-thinking energy, platform, logistics, and digital solutions company announced that the United States Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded them the Procure and Deliver Electric Vehicle Charging Facilities (EVCF) for U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Installations contract. This single-award stand-alone firm fixed price contract has a value of $30.4 million. Work will be performed at 50 CONUS and OCONUS (Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico) Installation Sites.



In December 2021, the President issued Executive Order (EO) 14057 on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability. The EO requires the Department of Defense (DoD) to transition its non-tactical vehicles to a 100% zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) fleet, including 100% of light-duty acquisitions by 2027 and 100% of medium- and heavy-duty acquisitions by 2035. Toward this goal, some ZEVs have been purchased for delivery in FY 22 and an adequate number of EVCF must also be purchased to facilitate their continued use.

Under the terms of the EVCF IMCOM contract, TechFlow will provide all management, labor, equipment, and material necessary for the procurement, delivery, and placement of EVCFs at selected U.S. IMCOM installations. Additionally, TechFlow will provide on-demand charging services for ZEVs being purchased separately by the Government for use as non-tactical light-duty vehicles.

To deliver these EVCF capabilities, TechFlow selected the EV ARC™ 2020 solar electric vehicle (EV) charging system from Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM), a clean technology developer of sustainable products and solutions. Off-grid and solar-powered, EV ARC™ systems are rapidly deployed turnkey sustainable charging systems requiring no construction, no electrical work, and no utility connection. On-board battery storage enables EVs to charge during the night, inclement weather, and grid outages, and the Emergency Power Panel can provide vital electricity to military personnel and first responders in remote locations or during disasters and grid outages.

“The ambitious goals to electrify the federal fleet will require an unprecedented build-out of EV charging infrastructure, compressing years of work into days of deployment,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “The combination of Beam Global’s technology and TechFlow’s experience on Army bases and working with the federal government in general make the rapid deployment of reliable, sustainable, cost effective EV charging infrastructure about as easy as it could be. We are looking forward to doing a whole lot more together.”

“TechFlow brings a unique combination of capabilities to the EVFC IMCOM contract. From deployment of equipment to supply chain and technical field services, we support customer decision-making on equipment lifecycles, promoting efficiency and reliability, and reducing operational costs through advanced data analytics and technical expertise,” said Mark Carter, TechFlow President and Chief Operating Officer. “We evaluated the requirements of the U.S. Army and determined that the Beam Global EV ARC™ systems offered the best solution to meet the Army’s challenging off-grid EV charging requirements. TechFlow looks forward to working with the Beam Team on the rapidly deployed off-grid systems to power the fast-growing federal fleet of EVs for years to come.”

About TechFlow

TechFlow Inc. is an employee-owned company with a record of more than 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. Employee-owned, TechFlow balances technology and human factors to determine the best outcome for our customers’ missions. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in mission critical markets: digital, platform, base management/logistics, and energy and mobility services. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Washington, DC, and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.techflow.com, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About BEAM Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

