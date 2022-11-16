Athennian Announced as One of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Winners

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athennian received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program in the Companies-to-Watch category for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage. The Companies-to-Watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50™ candidates by their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operation. The winners of this year's Companies-to-Watch category must have a minimum of $50,000 in 2019. Athennian has experienced 3,296% revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Athennian CEO Adrian Camara credits the team's dedication to empowering and educating legal, tax, and finance teams on the value of digitizing business entities and company structures with 3,296% revenue growth since 2019. "For Athennian to be recognized as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ validates the market need for a solution that replaces fragmented spreadsheets, old corporate record-keeping software, and minute bookbinders with a sophisticated system," says Camara.

"Congratulations to this year's Companies-to-Watch winners," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These companies have demonstrated promising growth trajectories and an exemplary ability to seize opportunities even in the face of a challenging economic context. This sets them apart as members of an emerging cohort of tech leaders in Canada. We look forward to keeping an eye on their progress in the months and years to come."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, and the Council of Canadian Innovators.

About Athennian

Athennian is a modern, cloud-based business entity management platform that powers legal, finance, and tax professionals to seamlessly manage and automate corporate entities. As an innovative business solution disrupting one segment of the business world, Athennian is helping clients reduce expenses and increase efficiency while enabling them to be transaction-, audit-, and compliance-ready at a moment's notice. Business professionals use Athennian to automate workflows for ownership, governance, tax, and corporate compliance. Athennian's headquarters is based in Calgary and the company has a second office in Toronto, with additional team members across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.Athennian.com.

