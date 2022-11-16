New York Film Academy Musical Theatre Department Presents ‘The Addams Family’ at Battery Park Campus in NYC

New York, NY, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Film Academy (NYFA) Musical Theatre Department proudly presents its 2022 Fall Musical, The Addams Family, at their Battery Park (New York City) campus from Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20, 2022.

This TONY Award-nominated musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice centers around the main character, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness. Now grown, she falls in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. The young man meets the Addams family on one fateful night when both collide in a hysterical, spooky evening of theatre.

NYFA’s Fall performance is directed by Robert W. Schneider, choreographed by Catherine DeLuce, and musical direction by Miles Plant. The company includes talented NYFA Musical Theatre students representing eight countries across the globe. Schneider says, “I am so excited to bring this revised version of The Addams Family to New York City. The show’s original writers have substantially revised the show from its Broadway premiere in 2010. We cannot wait for New York audiences to see what many worldwide have seen since the show was first performed in Manhattan.”

Kirsty Cates, NYFA’s Musical Theatre Department Chair and the show’s Co-Producer, says, “As always, I am incredibly proud of the work done by our amazing creative team headed by NYFA's long-time faculty member, Robert Schneider. Our students, who study with us in the musical theatre center of the world, share their many talents and skills learned in the classroom in this funny, touching, and exciting musical production.”

The Musical Theatre Department at New York Film Academy offers unparalleled professional training, experience, and preparation for musical theatre performers. With a faculty of professionals with industry experience, including performances on Broadway, as dancers and voiceover actors, and professional experience in film and television, our students receive hands-on education in all performance-based mediums.

To purchase industry tickets or ask questions about the show, email MTRSVP@nyfa.edu. To purchase your tickets online, please visit this website.





About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing and Shanghai (China), and more. NYFA also offers online education allowing students the opportunity to advance their creative and technical skills in “Hands-Online Workshops,” available across NYFA’s film, media, and performing arts disciplines.

NYFA is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). This accreditation extends to all NYFA campuses in the United States and overseas.

For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.