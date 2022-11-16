Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Record Third Quarter Sales

• Total revenue up 32% year-over-year to a third-quarter record of $20.1 million
• igourmet B2B growth of over 300%, helped drive a 46% year-over-year increase in specialty foodservice revenue to a third quarter record
• Increased scale and previously announced optimization and SG&A efficiency strategies drive third quarter profitability
• $0.5 million of operating cash flow generated during the third quarter

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a leading end-to-end DTC eCommerce platform and direct-to-chef online platform that provides high-quality, unique specialty foods through eCommerce offerings and multichannel partnerships, reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

“Positive trends across our business remained strong in the third quarter, reflecting solid market share gains within our specialty foodservice business as we grew our customer base and expanded our offerings within existing customers. Robust specialty foodservice revenue drove record third-quarter sales, and we returned to profitability as a result of initiatives we announced in the second quarter aimed at optimizing our marketing cost structure and our continued emphasis on SG&A efficiency and bottom-line profitability. These trends helped SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue improve to 21.5% for the 2022 third quarter, from 32.9% for the same period last year and our relentless focus on bottom-line results drove a significant turnaround in core profitability and operating cash flow,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

Mr. Klepfish continued, “Our specialty foodservice and eCommerce teams continue to execute on our strategic growth plan, while successfully navigating unprecedented logistics, supply chain, and inflationary challenges. In addition, we continue to effectively offset normalizing eCommerce trends and industrywide changes impacting the effectiveness of digital marketing, demonstrating the benefits, flexibility, and sophistication of our DTC eCommerce and direct-to-chef platform.”

“While the economic and business environment remains extremely fluid, we have a strong, established, and leverageable foundation that provides valuable specialty food offerings to both professional chefs and consumers alike.   The direction we are headed is encouraging, and we entered the seasonally strong fourth quarter with positive momentum as we focus on profitably growing our business,” concluded Mr. Klepfish.

Financial Results

Revenues in the 2022 third quarter increased 32% to a third quarter record of $20.1 million, compared to $15.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Third-quarter revenue benefited from a 46% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was partially driven by the nationwide opening of restaurants and other foodservice establishments previously affected by COVID-19, as well as strong increases in travel related foodservice. In addition, the Company’s unique supply chain capabilities continue to provide reliable, consistently high-quality specialty foodservice solutions for its customers. eCommerce revenue was $1.8 million, compared to $2.7 million for the same period last year primarily due to a decrease in COVID-19 driven demand in 2022 compared to 2021, and a strategic decision to focus on maximizing near term return on marketing spend, given the shifting changes within the digital marketing environment.

For the 2022 nine-month period, total revenue increased 36% to $56.2 million, compared to $41.4 million last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 (unaudited):

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2022
  % of Net
Sales		  September 30,
2021		  % of Net
Sales		   %
Change
Specialty Foodservice$17,630,000  88% $12,060,000  79%  46%
eCommerce 1,840,000  9%  2,652,000  17%  -31%
National Brand Management 337,000  2%  261,000  2%  29%
Logistics Services 253,000  1% $234,000  2%  8%
Total IVFH$20,060,000  100% $15,207,000  100%  32%


 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2022		 % of Net
Sales
 September 30,
2021		 % of Net
Sales 
 %
Change
Specialty Foodservice$46,072,000 82% $29,049,000 70% 59%
eCommerce 8,637,000 15%  10,917,000 26% -21%
National Brand Management 873,000 2%  752,000 2% 16%
Logistics Services 644,000 1%  645,000 2% 0%
Total IVFH$56,226,000 100% $41,363,000 100% 36%

For the 2022 third quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.3 million, or 21.5% of revenue, compared to $5.0 million, or 32.9% of revenue for the same period last year. The $0.7 million decrease in SG&A dollars was primarily due to reductions in payroll and related costs, and decreased advertising and marketing expenses as a result of the strategic reductions in digital marketing given the challenging digital marketing environment, partially driven by higher customer acquisition costs and expanded privacy rules that significantly reduce data sharing. For the 2022 nine-month period, SG&A expenses were $15.0 million, or 26.7% of revenue, compared to $14.5 million, or 35.1% of revenue for the same period last year.

The Company recorded GAAP net income for the 2022 third quarter of $9,746, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $367,026, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year’s third quarter. For the 2022 nine-month period, the Company reported a net loss of $(2.4 million), or $(0.05) per share, compared to net loss of $(2.4 million) or $(0.06) per share, for the same period last year.   GAAP net income in both the 2021 third quarter and nine-month periods included a one-time gain of $1.6 million related to forgiveness of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Cash provided by operating activities for the 2022 third quarter was $454,000, an improvement of $1.5 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $1.0 million for the same quarter a year ago. IVFH now expects to close its previously announced USDA loan guarantee in the first quarter of 2023. These USDA approvals, if received as currently anticipated, will extend the Company’s current term loan to 30 years and will provide approximately $4.5 million of additional non-dilutive capital to the Company. According to the terms of the loan, uses include, but are not limited to, supporting the Company’s expansion strategies, and investments to support and enhance the Company’s specialty food, direct-to-consumer, and direct-to-chef platforms.

Adjusted net income a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2022 third quarter was $173,000, or $0.004 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.1 million), or $(0.028) per share, for the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2022, adjusted net income was a loss of $(1.6 million), or $(0.034) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(3.4 million), or $(0.091) per share, for the same period last year.

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2022 third quarter improved by over $1.4 million to $490,000, compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(922,000), in the prior year quarter. For the 2022 first nine months, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(790,000), compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(2.7 million) for the same period a year ago.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
IVFH’s leading end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform connect the world’s best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice B2B customers and consumers positions IVFH as a compelling resource for artisanal food producers, CPG brands, chefs, and consumers. IVFH’s owned online retailer brands on its leading DTC e-commerce platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, international crisis, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $2,752,404  $6,122,671 
Accounts receivable, net  4,670,645   3,256,764 
Inventory  2,937,098   3,109,984 
Other current assets  336,350   314,107 
Total current assets  10,696,497   12,803,526 
         
Property and equipment, net  8,008,057   8,186,227 
Investments  286,725   286,725 
Right of use assets, operating leases, net  168,344   232,381 
Right of use assets, finance leases, net  603,803   669,039 
Other amortizable intangible assets, net  41,325   72,218 
Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets  1,532,822   1,532,822 
Total assets $21,337,573  $23,782,938 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $6,070,249  $5,702,905 
Accrued interest, current portion  18,008   29,349 
Deferred revenue  1,094,649   1,631,406 
Line of Credit  2,014,333   2,000,000 
Notes payable - current portion, net of discount  5,667,485   412,961 
Lease liability - operating leases, current  63,569   74,088 
Lease liability - finance leases, current  188,818   159,823 
Contingent liability - current portion  187,000   187,000 
Total current liabilities  15,304,111   10,197,532 
         
Lease liability - operating leases, non-current  104,775   158,293 
Lease liability - finance leases, non-current  382,286   499,240 
Contingent liability - long-term  108,600   108,600 
Note payable - long term portion, net  1,899   5,409,172 
Total liabilities  15,901,671   16,372,837 
         
         
         
         
Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17)        
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 50,616,590 and 48,879,331 shares issued, and 47,779,010 and 46,041,751 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  5,057   4,885 
Additional paid-in capital  42,132,756   41,662,710 
Treasury stock: 2,623,171 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.  (1,141,370)  (1,141,370)
Accumulated deficit  (35,560,541)  (33,116,124)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  5,435,902   7,410,101 
         
Total stockholders' equity $21,337,573  $23,782,938 
         

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

  For the Three
Months Ended
  For the Nine
Months Ended		 
     
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
                 
Revenue $20,059,982  $15,207,353  $56,226,249  $41,362,816 
Cost of goods sold  15,546,132   11,427,343   43,537,570   30,471,401 
Gross margin  4,513,850   3,780,010   12,688,679   10,891,415 
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  4,320,981   4,998,673   15,015,456   14,512,803 
Total operating expenses  4,320,981   4,998,673   15,015,456   14,512,803 
                 
Operating (loss) income  192,869   (1,218,663)  (2,326,777)  (3,621,388)
                 
Other income (expense:)                
Impairment of investment  -   -   -   (209,850)
Gain on interest rate swap  -   -   294,000   - 
Gain on forgiveness of debt  -   1,665,818   -   1,665,818 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   -   (40,556)  - 
Other leasing income  785   1,900   8,169   8,940 
Interest expense, net  (183,908)  (82,029)  (379,253)  (257,889)
Total other income (expense)  (183,123)  1,585,689   (117,640)  1,207,019 
                 
Net (loss) income before taxes  9,746   367,026   (2,444,417)  (2,414,369)
                 
Income tax expense  -   -   -   - 
                 
Net (loss) income $9,746  $367,026  $(2,444,417) $(2,414,369)
                 
Net (loss) income per share - basic $0.00  $0.01  $(0.05) $(0.06)
                 
Net (loss) income per share - diluted $0.00  $0.01  $(0.05) $(0.06)
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  47,390,976   40,253,543   46,838,377   37,254,290 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  47,390,976   40,253,543   46,838,377   37,254,290 
                 

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  For the Nine  For the Nine 
  Months Ended  Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2022  2021 
  (unaudited)  (unaudited) 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(2,444,417) $(2,414,369)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Gain on forgiveness of debt  -   (1,665,818)
Impairment of investment  -   209,850 
Depreciation and amortization  423,844   407,704 
Amortization of right-of-use asset  50,821   76,005 
Amortization of prepaid loan fees  70,618   9,368 
Stock based compensation  520,218   476,132 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  40,556   - 
Provision for doubtful accounts  11,493   32,443 
         
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (1,425,374)  (1,254,764)
Inventory and other current assets, net  150,643   869,165 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  386,414   (747,187)
Deferred revenue  (536,757)  (1,861,665)
Contingent liabilities  -   (8,000)
Operating lease liability  (50,821)  (76,005)
Net cash (used in) operating activities  (2,802,762)  (5,947,141)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of property and equipment  (107,045)  (14,812)
Net cash used in investing activities  (107,045)  (14,812)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Payment of offering costs for stock previously issued  (50,000)  - 
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of costs      3,580,372 
Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan  -   1,748,414 
Principal payments on debt  (169,696)  (299,924)
Principal payments financing leases  (130,459)  (108,528)
Cost of debt financing  (110,305)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (460,460)  4,920,334 
         
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (3,370,267)  (1,041,619)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  6,122,671   5,060,015 
         
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $2,752,404  $4,018,396 
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
         
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $187,090  $250,967 
         
Taxes $-  $- 
         
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Increase in right of use assets & liabilities – new leases $-  $88,359 
Decrease in right of use assets & liabilities – cancellation of lease $13,216  $- 
Finance lease for fixed assets $42,500  $21,885 
Debt to Fifth Third Bank paid directly by Maple Mark Bank $7,695,866  $- 
Reclassification of accounts receivable to other assets $-  $22,380 
         

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Cash EBITDA Calculations
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
(unaudited)		 Nine Months Ended
(unaudited)
 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
Adjusted Net Income and EPS (1)       
Revenue$20,059,982 $15,207,353  $56,226,249  $41,362,816 
Net income (loss) 9,746  367,026   (2,444,417)  (2,414,369)
Amortization of intangible assets (2) 10,331  2,870   30,893   8,610 
One-time charges (3) -  -   592,518   209,850 
One-time gain -  (1,665,818)  (294,000)  (1,665,818)
Stock related expenses (4) 152,728  160,752   520,218   476,132 
Adjusted Net Income

$172,805 $(1,135,170) $(1,594,788) $(3,385,595)
Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding
Diluted (5)
 47,390,976  40,253,543   46,838,377   37,254,290 
Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS$0.004 $(0.028) $(0.034) $(0.091)
        
 Three Months Ended
(unaudited)		 Nine Months Ended
(unaudited)
 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
Cash EBITDA (1)       
Net income (loss)$9,746 $367,026  $(2,444,417) $(2,414,369)
Interest expense, taxes & other income 183,123  80,129   411,640   248,949 
Depreciation & amortization 144,109  135,733   423,844   407,676 
One-time charges(3) -  -   592,518   209,850 
One-time gain -  (1,665,818)  (294,000)  (1,665,818)
Stock related expenses (4) 152,728  160,752   520,218   476,132 
Cash EBITDA$489,706 $(922,178) $(790,197) $(2,737,580)
               

(1)   Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.
(2)   Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
(3)   Charges that are non-recurring or one-time items include: inventory adjustment expenses of $316,666, $86,866 in digital marketing fees associated with a settlement of digital marketing fees to a service provider, and $188,986 in expenses associated with the MapleMark loan transaction.
(4)   Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
(5)   Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Ronit WallersteinAndrew M. Berger
Investor RelationsManaging Director
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(239) 449-3249(216) 464-6400
rwallerstein@IVFH.comandrew@smberger.com

 