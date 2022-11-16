Avid Technology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that Jeff Rosica, its Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Event details:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 9:35AM ET

The fireside chat will be available to the public via live audio conference, and a replay will be available for at least 30 days. For details on how to listen online, please visit the Events & Presentations page on http://ir.avid.com.

UBS Global TMT Conference

Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time: 4:40PM ET

The fireside chat will be available to the public via live audio conference, and a replay will be available for at least 30 days. For details on how to listen online, please visit the Events & Presentations page on http://ir.avid.com.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2022 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid and its logo are property of Avid. All rights reserved. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Whit Rappole

Avid

IR@avid.com

PR Contact:

Jim Sheehan

Avid

jim.sheehan@avid.com