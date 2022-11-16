Online Language Learning Market Worth $31.81 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Online Language Learning Market , by Learning Mode (Self-learning Apps and Applications, Tutoring), Age Group (<18 Years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years), Language (English, French, Spanish), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029’, global online language learning market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period 2022–2029 to reach $31.81 billion.

Language learning is a process by which learners learn more than one language. Online language learning (OLL) can be web facilitated, hybrid, or fully virtual classes. In recent years, these formats have been attracting serious attention from the language profession and the field of computer-assisted language learning (CALL). Furthermore, online language learning courses are widely adopted by students to improve communication skills as they move to different countries for better education.

The growth of this market is driven by globalization and the growing need for cross-border communication, the growing e-learning market, and the penetration of artificial intelligence in e-learning. However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to restrain this market's growth. The increasing spending on the education sector, the rising internet and smartphone user base, and the increasing preference for a multilingual workforce by multinational companies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for stakeholders in this market. However, the high implementation cost is expected to pose a major challenge to the growth of this market. The flexible pricing structure and introduction of wearable technologies are some of the major trends in this market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Online Language Learning Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a global economic downturn. Several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection, affecting most industries, primarily due to the impact on education systems and businesses. Educational institutes faced huge losses during the first and second quarters of 2020. The rapid spread of the coronavirus worldwide resulted in nationwide lockdowns and the temporary closure of educational facilities.

The pandemic created the largest disruption of education systems, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and all continents. The shutdown of schools and other learning centers impacted nearly 94% of the world's student population and almost 99% in low and lower-middle-income countries. As a result, imparting of education witnessed a dramatic change with the distinctive rise of E-learning, where teaching is undertaken remotely through digital platforms.

Various stakeholders launched numerous initiatives to boost the global online language learning market. For instance, Lark, a Singapore-based collaboration suite initially developed by ByteDance as an internal tool to meet its exponential growth, began providing teachers and students unlimited video conferencing time, auto-translation capabilities, and real-time co-editing of the project work, and smart calendar scheduling, amongst other features. Furthermore, Tencent classroom, an e-learning center that offers online courses in language learning, was used extensively since mid-February after the Chinese government instructed a quarter of a billion full-time students to resume their studies through online platforms. This resulted in the largest ‘online movement' in the history of education, with approximately 730,000, or 81% of K-12 students, attending classes via the Tencent K-12 Online School in Wuhan.

Busuu (London), a language learning platform backed by McGraw-Hill Education and PROFounders Capital, witnessed its revenue triple in China and Italy during the lockdown. Similarly, according to Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), new Duolingo users spiked in the U.S. with an increase of 66% new users, France (107% more new users), and Spain (109% more new users). In April 2020, media organizations such as the BBC launched its latest educational tool, Bitesize Daily, to help support parents and students in adapting to studying from home. This multi-platform initiative lasts for 14 weeks and offers 20 new lessons every weekday for children of age 5 to 14 years. Therefore, the pandemic proved to be a turning point for the global online language learning market and higher growth is expected in the coming years.

The global online language learning market is segmented by learning mode, age group, language, end user, and geography.

Based on learning mode, the self-learning apps and applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2022. The growth of this market is attributed to the wide usage of apps and applications worldwide through mobile phones, tablets, and computer users. Additionally, the rapid development of technology-enabled language learning apps to integrate different media, such as texts, pictures, animation, audio, and video, to create multimedia instructional materials, and increase students’ interest in studying boost the growth of this market. The demand for language learning apps increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Movement restrictions, lockdowns, and social distancing norms by various countries significantly increased the use of mobile language learning apps. These apps had a remarkably positive influence on language learners regarding the ease of self-paced learning and uplifting their motivational levels. Learning languages via mobile apps has brought remarkable progress to language learners.

Based on age group, the <18 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2022. However, the 18–20 years segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's fast growth is attributed to enhanced student performance across the curriculum and improved cognitive function through online language learning, including greater academic achievement and cognitive development for 18–20 years age children.

Based on language, the English segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2022. However, the Mandarin segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of foreign companies settling in China and the rapidly changing global trade and economic scenario. Languages such as Mandarin are becoming strategically important internationally.

Based on end user, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2022. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing usage of mobile phones as Internet penetration is rising in urban and rural areas, leading to increased access to language learning apps.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2022. The large share of the Asia-Pacific market is attributed to the growing government focus on the education sector, the high adoption of digital technologies in educational facilities, and high education expenditure in the region. In addition, rapidly developing economies, various schemes launched for supporting digitization in education, and increasing disposable income leading to the penetration of the Internet contributes to the high growth of the online language learning market in Asia-Pacific.

The key players operating in the global online language learning market are Rosetta Stone LTD. (U.S.), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Babbel GmbH (Germany), Busuu Online S.L. (Spain), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), Open Education LLC (U.S.), Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly Languages (Romania), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), FluentU (China), and Mango Languages (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

Online Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring One-on-one Learning Group Learning



Online Language Learning Market, by Age Group

<18 Years

18–20 Years

21–30 Years

31–40 Years

>40 Years

Online Language Learning Market, by Language

English

French

Spanish

Mandarin

Japanese

German

Italian

Arabic

Korean

Other Languages

Online Language Learning Market, by End User

Individual Learners

Educational Institutes K–12 Higher Education



Government Bodies

Corporate Learners

Online Language Learning Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Taiwan Hong Kong Singapore Malaysia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Russia Poland Netherlands Sweden Belgium Austria Switzerland Finland Norway Turkey Ireland Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



