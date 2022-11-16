The automotive battery management system market size is expected to grow from US$ 61.03 million in 2022 to US$ 161.84 million by 2028

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Battery Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vehicle Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362968/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing adoption of these vehicles would enable the manufacturers to expand their product lines, thereby escalating the demand for battery management systems for efficient operation of the battery and monitor the battery pack temperature.



This factor is expected to drive the global automotive battery management system market growth.Additionally, the OEMs and battery manufacturers are increasingly procuring BMS in large quantities to cater to the needs of pilot projects and to develop and deploy electric vehicles.



For instance, in October 2022, Vitesco Technologies, a German automotive supplier, received a contract worth US$ 1.93 billion for providing its innovative battery management systems to global high-volume EV manufacturers, premium car makers, and start-up EV companies. Thus, the increase in production capabilities of EVs is creating the need for the deployment of BMS for monitoring the battery operation, which drives the automotive battery management system market size.



As per the Global Electric Vehicle Outlook, sales of electric cars, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, increased in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million units. EV sales also grew strongly in Europe by 65% and reached 2.3 million units and doubled to 630,000 units in the US in 2021. In addition, supportive government regulations for electric vehicle charging stations further propel electric vehicle sales, driving the demand for automotive battery management systems.



Globally, the electric vehicle industry is heavily dominated by China.The country’s commercial vehicle segment has observed significant growth in production and adoption of zero-emission vehicles.



This factor has had a positive impact on the automotive battery management system market share.China’s enthusiasm for electric transportation or electromobility has been unparalleled by any other country.



Shenzhen has turned all of its city buses into electric buses from ICE vehicles.It also continues to induct a large number of e-buses frequently.



The supportive government regulations and policies for adopting electric vehicles are also accelerating the automotive battery management system market share. As per the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) and the Ministry of Finance, in September 2022, China planned to extend the exemption of a 5% purchase tax on new-energy vehicles (NEVs) for another year until the end of 2023 to support the development of the sector and boost consumption of electric vehicles. Chinese electric commercial vehicle manufacturers such as BYD, Yutong, and Zhongtong are the forerunners in the electromobility segment. Moreover, Japan, India, and South Korea are other noteworthy countries undergoing the development and deployment of electric buses. These factors are propelling the growth of the automotive battery management system market in Asia Pacific.



The US and several European countries are also gaining momentum in developing and deploying electric buses, electric LCVs, and electric HCVs.The increasing awareness of environmental hazards caused by diesel-powered vehicles has led to a rise in demand for electric trucks.



The growing production capabilities of EVs will further strengthen the demand for automotive battery management system market in the coming years. For instance, in May 2022, Hyundai Motor Group planned to establish its first dedicated EV plant and battery manufacturing facility in the US with an investment of around US$ 5.54 billion. Similarly, Bajaj Auto announced an investment worth US$ 40 million for manufacturing an EV plant in India with a production capacity of 500,000 electric vehicles per year. Thus, such an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles is augmenting the need for battery management systems, which is further fueling the automotive battery management system market growth.



Moreover, the government initiatives to switch to electric or hybrid vehicles or fuel cell vehicles from ICE vehicles are positively influencing the electric bus manufacturers to increase the production of EV’s.For instance, in October 2022, New York State Government became the third state to announce the ban on new internal combustion engine-powered cars by 2035, with an aim for the sale of electric vehicles to account for 35% of new car sales by 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035.



Also, in July 2021, The European Commission proposed a 55% cut in carbon emissions from cars by 2030 compared to 2021 levels, which is much higher than the target of 37.5% in 2021. It has also mandated a 100% cut in carbon emissions by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new ICE vehicles in 27 European countries. Thus, such increase in production capabilities of EV and growing investments from leading players in zero emission vehicles is propelling the demand for balanced charging state of all cells and efficient operation of battery. All these factors fuel the automotive battery management system market growth.



Continental AG; Dana Limited; GENTHERM; Hanon Systems; Mahle GmbH; NXP Semiconductors; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo; and Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. are among the key players operating in the automotive battery management system market. The automotive battery management system market report provides detailed automotive battery management system market insights, which helps the key players strategize the automotive battery management system market growth.



The ongoing developments in automotive battery management system technology are strengthening the automotive battery management system market growth.For instance, in September 2022, NXP Semiconductors collaborated with Elektrobit to develop software for next-generation automotive battery management systems.



The software jointly developed with Elektrobit aims to reduce the entry-level cost of development of battery management system and enhance ease-of-use of NXP’s high-voltage BMS reference design.



The automotive battery management system market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into bus, trucks, and off-highway vehicle.



The automotive battery management system market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Rest of World.In 2022, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe.



Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2022 to 2028.

