Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market Report 2022: Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Boosts Sector

The Middle East and North Africa laparoscopy devices market was valued at $752.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $1,731.4 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population, rising technological advancement, and increase in medical tourism in some countries.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The laparoscopy devices market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products. The market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population, among others. The rising preference for surgeries over open surgeries is leading to the increased demand for laparoscopy devices such as laparoscopes and energy devices, and the integration of industry with robotics is a major opportunity in the Middle East and North Africa laparoscopy devices market.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Product

Conventional Laparoscopy Devices (Laparoscopes, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Energy Devices, Closure Devices, Insufflators, Others)

Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopy Devices (Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services)

Segmentation 2: by Application

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Other Surgeries

Segmentation 3: by Country

Turkey

U.A.E

K.S.A

Israel

Rest-of-Middle East and North Africa

Segmentation 4: by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the Middle East and North Africa laparoscopy devices market:

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Geriatric Population

Rising Technological Advancements

Increase in Medical Tourism in Countries

The market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

High Cost of Robotic-Assisted Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Lack of Reimbursement Policies

Key Market Players

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Barco N.V.

B. Braun SE

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Human Xtensions Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Peters Surgical

Seger Surgical Solutions Ltd

Stryker Corporation

Virtual Ports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices (by Application)

3 Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market (by Product)

4 Middle East and North Africa Laparoscopy Devices Market (by End User)

5 Country

6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

