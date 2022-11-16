Curtains and Window Blinds Market to hit $30 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Curtains and Window Blinds Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 30 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for curtains and window blinds made out of sustainable materials is driving industry growth. With urbanization giving rise to high pollution levels, many industry leaders have been innovating novel solutions such as, intelligent air-purifying curtains and blinds, to stand apart from the competition, shaping business scenario. Apart from purification, smart curtains also bring a convenience factor with them that is increasingly witnessing a higher preference from both residential and commercial customers.

Increasing demand for wooden window blinds from commercial sector

The curtains and window blinds market revenue from wood segment is estimated to reach approximately USD 1.9 billion by 2032. The efforts by players towards the development of new products such as wooden venetian blinds would shape the segment outlook. The healthy projections can also be attributed to an increasing demand for wooden blinds from the commercial sector.

Venetian window blinds to dominate the product demand

The window blinds segment size was pegged to be worth around USD 4.8 billion in 2022. The rising popularization of venetian window blinds in commercial buildings and hotels, where they address a large number of applications in every room will support the market expansion. Meanwhile, frequent launches of new premium-styled venetian blinds are also bolstering the sector growth.

High adoption of luxury window treatments to foster high-priced window blinds demand

The high price range window blinds industry is poised to attain 4.5% gains through 2032, owing to the increasing requirement for premium window blinds in residential and commercial industries. These window treatments provide an outstanding finish to rooms, which makes them highly preferred among customers.

Affordability to drive the DIY window blinds end-user segment growth

The DIY curtains and window blinds market is set to record more than 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032, driven by the affordable nature of do-it-yourself projects. In addition, the flexibility in styling options offers is also fueling its necessity among customers looking to renovate spaces on a budget. Many manufacturers are also introducing numerous user-friendly product iterations that are easier to install, propelled by the rising need for customizations.

Growing Do-it-Yourself end users in North America

North America curtains and window blinds market is projected to observe nearly 2.5% growth between 2023 and 2032, credited to flourishing propagation of the DIY trend. Subsequently, the high availability of window curtains with hassle-free installation procedures, further encouraging these initiatives. Moreover, high density of producers with established distribution channels is also boosting the regional growth.

Collaborations and partnerships to outline the competitive landscape

Some of the curtains and window blinds industry participants include Draper, Inc., Shades & Blinds, Resstende S.r.l., Louvolite, Serge Ferrari, Franc Gardiner, Schenker Storen AG, Bandalux, among others. Many of these companies are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to consolidate assets and attain industry leadership.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Curtains and window blinds industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Material trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Distribution channel trends

2.1.5 End-user trends

2.1.6 Price range trends

2.1.7 Country trends

Chapter 3 Curtains and Window Blinds Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Profit margin analysis

3.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.6 Technology landscape

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Raw material trends

3.9 Vendor matrix

3.10 Industry impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Increasing spending on housing and commercial infrastructure

3.10.1.2 Rising demand for motorized blinds & shades along with technology innovations

3.10.1.3 Rising replacement of aging infrastructure

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices, stringent regulations, and availability of substitute

3.11 Pricing analysis

3.12 Innovation & sustainability

3.13 Environmental impact

3.14 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.15 Porter's analysis

3.16 PESTEL analysis

3.18 COVID-19 impact on demand for curtains and window blinds market by end-user

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.