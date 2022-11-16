New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Offering, Tubing, Application, Usage, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363010/?utm_source=GNW

However, challenges related to fluid handling in active pharmaceutical ingredient production restrain the market growth.



Pharmaceutical fluid handling is one of the critical components that ensure safe and timely delivery of products such as cough syrups, intravenous products, and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients. The usage of correct handling equipment/instruments is essential for business success and reliability.



In pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical product manufacturing, sterilization helps kill pathogens and bacteria and ensures that the products are safe to use.Sterilization destroys all microorganisms on the surface of an article or in a fluid to prevent disease transmission associated with those organisms.



Contamination prevention in pharmaceutical manufacturing is crucial.Also, the proper handling and storage of fluids are essential to limit the possibility of contamination.



Facility layout helps determine how companies handle fluid transfer and storage. The increased use of modular facilities and single-use systems (SUS) in the production and transfer of sterile fluids is helping shape the fluid handling landscape.



Single-use systems will be used most often with fluids that require sterile processing.Disposables could significantly benefit facility design, validation, and investment.



Single-use systems increase a product’s speed-to-market and return on investment. Due to the nature of the drugs, pharmaceutical companies select suppliers with adequate knowledge and expertise in single-use products to ensure sterile processing and regulatory compliance.



The aseptic process and the terminal sterilization of a product are essential in pharmaceutical manufacturing to avoid contamination of the product.The fluid used in the pharmaceutical industry should also be sterile throughout the process, and the fluid handling process ensures that the fluid is sterile throughout the production process.



Due to all the factors mentioned above, the demand for pharmaceutical fluid handling is increasing.



Offering-Based Insights



Based on offerings, the US pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented into equipment and solution & services.The market in the equipment segment is further segmented into metering pumps and capsule equipment (filling/sorting), mixing equipment and valves, thermal processing equipment (coolers/chillers/dryers/heat-exchangers), x-ray inspection systems, tanks for holding liquids and flow control products, filters/filter sets (pre-filters/ sterilizing grade filters/ virus filters), powder handling bags, sterile connectors/disconnectors and membrane filter cartridges, and others.



The equipment segment held a larger market share in 2021.



Tubing-Based Insights



Based on tubing, the US pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented into TPE, PVC, and silicone. The silicone segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028.



Application-Based Insights



Based on application, the US pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented into fluid handling & management, fluid preparation, integration & automation, aseptic processing, buffer management, and others.The market in the fluid handling and management segment is further segmented into single-use systems and multi-use systems, bioprocessing workstations, standard storage systems and bio containers, totes, and others.



The fluid handling and management segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the integration and automation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Usage-Based Insights



Based on usage, the US pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented into cough syrup, intravenous products, complex APIs, and others.The market in the complex APIs segment is further segmented into vaccines, medication for cancer treatments, and others.



The cough syrup segment held the largest market share in 2021, whereas the intravenous products segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



End User-Based Insights



Based on end user, the US pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical and medical companies, and others.The biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the US pharmaceutical fluid handling market is The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

