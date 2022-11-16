Global Carbon Nano Materials Market Report 2022: Rising Energy Demands Worldwide Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Nano Materials Market By Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The carbon nanomaterials market attained $2.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Nanomaterials made of carbon possess outstanding electrical, chemical, thermal, and mechanical characteristics. The applications of carbon nanomaterials include energy storage and conversion, composite materials, sensors, field emission devices, medicine delivery, and nanoscale electronic components. Carbon nanomaterials consist of fullerenes, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene and its derivatives, graphene oxide, Nano diamonds, and carbon-based quantum dots (CQDs). They have attracted a significant deal of attention from a diverse range of industrial markets due to their unique structural dimensions and superior mechanical, electrical, thermal, optical, and chemical capabilities.



With global energy demands increasing as well as initiatives to minimize fossil fuel use and eradicate air pollution, it is increasingly critical to supply efficient, cost-effective, and environment-friendly energy storage solutions. The growing market for smart grit networks, electric vehicles (EVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) is also boosting the need for increasing rechargeable battery energy density and this will increase the demand for carbon nanomaterials.



Lithium-ion batteries have shown significant potential in portable gadgets and electric vehicles due to their long lifespan and high safety. The actual application is however constrained by difficulties related to the sluggish dynamics and poor cycling stability. Due to their substantially smaller particle sizes, carbon nanomaterials such as graphene and carbon nanotubes (CNTs) efficiently solve these issues.



The benefits of nanomaterials are:

Lithium-ion diffusion length is shortened at the nanoscale.

With bulk materials, new reactions at the nanoscale are not achievable.

Electronic transport is enhanced when nanoscale technology and electronic conductive coating are combined.

Increased cyclability and longevity result from reduced mechanical stresses brought on by volume change.

The electrode capability of Li storage is improved at the nanoscale.

Fast electrode kinetics and Li storage are both favored by an ordered mesoporous structure.

Cycle stability is increased by nanostructure.



In addition, lithium-sulfur (Li-S), sodium-ion, lithium-air, magnesium, paper, flexible, and stretchable batteries all use carbon nanomaterials in some capacity. In addition, due to their large specific surface area and superior electrical and mechanical properties, carbon nanomaterials have received substantial development as useful electrodes in supercapacitors.



Increase in applications of carbon nanomaterials in the automobile sector for developing and producing car interiors and exteriors as a result of their advantageous mechanical qualities and low weight is driving the demand for carbon nanomaterials in automobile industry. Carbon nanomaterials are widely used in vehicles to reduce the weight of the aluminum engine, for improved grip and low rolling resistance in lithium-ion batteries to shorten the charging time, increase the tensile strength, and to reduce the weight of automobiles.

These factors impact the growth of the global carbon nanomaterials market. However, the utilization of carbon black as a filler has improved technical, mechanical, and gas barrier qualities. These particles can irritate the lungs, induce coughing, and irritate the eyes, nose, and throat after inhalation. These health risks can hinder the market expansion of carbon nanomaterials. The expanding application range of carbon nanomaterials in the aerospace, nanomedicine, consumer products, and water treatment industries is anticipated to provide more market opportunities. Carbon nanomaterials are in significant demand in countries including China, Japan, and South Korea. The demand for carbon nanomaterials in these countries is largely driven by the market's expansion in commercial applications.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Graphene Type Mono-layer Bi-layer Graphene Few Layer Graphene Graphene Oxide Graphene Nano Platelets Application Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Composites Sensors Energy storage Polymer additives Coatings Tire Others

Carbon Nanofibers Technology Catalytic decomposition Carbonization Application Energy Devices Filtration Sensors Drug Delivery Nanocomposites Others

Fullerenes Shape Nano-rods Bucky balls Carbon Nanotubes Others



By Region

Key Market Players

Arkema Group

Bayer AG

DuPont

G6 Materials Corp

Graphenea

hollingsworth & vose

Hydale Graphene Industries Plc

Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc.

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd

LG Chem Ltd

MTR Ltd.

Nano-C

nanocyl sa

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

SES Research Inc

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL CARBON NANO MATERIALS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL CARBON NANO MATERIALS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4xzmk

Attachment