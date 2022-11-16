The Judge Group’s Meghan Roberts Recognized on Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, is proud to announce that Meghan Roberts, Vice President of Talent and Organizational Development has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list. In its eighth year, the list highlights 100 women from the U.S. and 50 women worldwide who have made significant contributions to the success of their companies.

Roberts has helped transform Judge’s approach to talent with initiatives that focus on helping employees develop thriving careers. She has designed and implemented performance and compensation management models and processes that promote high engagement and performance and improve fairness, transparency, and equity across the organization. Roberts also helped develop Judge’s core values awards program, leadership coaching, and recruiter associate and business development training programs.

“I’m extremely honored to be included on SIA’s Global 150 list alongside such an amazing group of accomplished women,” said Meghan Roberts, Vice President of Talent and Organizational Development. “I am passionate about cultivating healthy, thriving workplace cultures where organizations and talent excel. I’m proud to work at The Judge Group where leadership is committed to ensuring Judge is a great place to work and creating a culture in which every employee is valued for their individual contributions and supported in their personal and professional growth.”

“Meghan is a highly respected and valued leader at Judge,” said Martin Judge, III, CEO, The Judge Group. “To see her recognized for her hard work, dedication to the company, and as a pillar of the staffing community is wonderful.”

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. For more information about The Judge Group, visit https://www.judge.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysis (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions, Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem. Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services.

