Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Valuation All Set to Hit US$2 Bn Mark by 2026 End, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing importance of maintaining oral health has brought attention of a sizeable consumer mass to incidences of oral ulcerations. The consequently rising demand for mouth ulcers treatment is expected to account for a steady growth outlook of global mouth ulcers treatment market according to a newly released report of Fairfield Market Research. The report states that the stable growth of the market will prevail at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2021 and 2026. Toward the end of forecast period, mouth ulcers treatment market is expected to reach beyond the revenue of US$2 Bn, up from nearly US$1.6 Bn registered in 2021. Mouth ulcers are prominently observed among patients of oral cancer, as well as of inflammatory bowel disease, which also indicates heightening demand for treatment with rising prevalence of these conditions. Growing incidences of oral herpes, and cold sores further sustain the demand, in turn driving the growth of mouth ulcers treatment market.
Key Research Insights
- Worldwide demand for mouth ulcers treatment is poised for nearly 3.9% rise between 2021 and 2026
- Gel formulations dominate with an estimated valuation of around US$490 Mn by 2026 end
- Aphthous stomatitis remains top indication segment slated to surpass the billion-dollar mark by 2026 end
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Patients of mouth ulcers tend to spend more on prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications, and for faster cure, they seek an affordable, safer, and more effective treatment alternative. Patient of oral ulcerations typically show readiness for any available treatments. Among the available treatment options, analgesics and corticosteroids are likely to remain dominant in terms of sales, reaching an estimated revenue of US$490 Mn by the end of forecast year, 2026. Market analysis by indication reveals that aphthous stomatitis continues to be the top indication segment that would most likely account for the contribution of over a billion-dollar in mouth ulcers treatment market in 2026.
Key Report Highlights
- Global COVID-19 pandemic offered heavy tailwinds to mouth ulcers treatment market as it accelerated the incidences of COVID tongue, and similar cases involving the occurrence of mouth ulcers
- Despite North America’s continued dominance, Asia Pacific is likely to demonstrate the highest growth potential during the period of projection. The region holds a massive untapped opportunity owing to rapidly penetrating oral care products
Insights into Regional Analysis
The report suggests that the dominance of North America remains intact in global mouth ulcers treatment market and attributes the same to the largest mouthwash consumer base across the region. Several studies have linked overuse of mouthwash to the risk of developing oral ulcerations, which would create sustained demand prospects for effective mouth ulcers treatment in the region. Moreover, North America has also been witnessing a growing number of oral cancer cases, which further holds a direct impact on mouth ulcers treatment market growth. Toward the end of 2026, North America’s mouth ulcers treatment market value is expected to cross the US$600 Mn mark, thriving at more than 3% during the period of assessment. Europe also remains an important market, says the report. It also indicates a more lucrative market developing across Asia Pacific. The region is likely to experience the fastest growth at around 4.7% CAGR through 2026.
Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Competition
Apart from industry behemoths like Colgate Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, the report has covered several prominent players that steer the competition landscape of global mouth ulcers treatment market. Some of the major profiled companies include Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy's, 3M, Blistex Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Church & Dwight Co, Inc., and Prince Care Pharma Private Limited.
REPORT SCOPE
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Year
|2021 – 2026
|Market Size in 2021
|US$1.6 Bn
|Estimated Market Size in 2026
|US$2 Bn
|CAGR
|3.9%
|Key Players
|Colgate Palmolive Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy's, 3M, Blistex Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Church & Dwight Co, Inc., Prince Care Pharma Private Limited
Market Segmentation
Drug Class
- Antimicrobial
- Antihistamine
- Analgesics and Corticosteroids
- Others
Formulation
- Mouth Wash
- Ointment
- Spray
- Gel
- Lozenges
Indication
- Aphthous Stomatitis
- Oral Lichen Planus
- Others
Geographical Coverage
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
Leading Companies
- Blistex, Inc.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Company
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Dr. Reddys Laboratory
- The 3M Company
- Patterson Companies, Inc.
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Drug Class-wise Analysis
- Formulation-wise Analysis
- Indication-wise Analysis
- Region-wise Analysis
- Country-wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
