Therefore, manufacturers are increasingly launching innovative products and lightweight flexible garden hoses with enhanced features to attract a large number of consumers.



Companies are launching flexible garden hoses with additional features and are expanding their product portfolio.For instance, the Teknor Apex Company launched NexFlex—a hose equipped with hook-up attachments for easy attachment to taps or other water sources.



In October 2020, the Teknor Apex Company committed to invest US$ 7.4 million to expand production at its Brownsville, Tennessee, manufacturing site. The Brownsville production site is committed to the production of compounds such as vinyl, nylon, and TPE and manufactures chemicals and garden hoses. The company will install new equipment during the project, allowing the company to produce a wider range of flexible garden hoses at the facility. Also, in September 2018, Swan Products LLC, a major player in the flexible garden hoses market, went for a 300,000-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing facility in Waco. The expansion has cost more than US$ 11 million and created 60 new jobs. Such expansions are expected to create a large product portfolio and attract a large number of consumers. Thus, strategic initiatives such as product launches and business expansions are expected to significantly boost the US flexible garden hoses market growth over the forecast period.



The US flexible garden hoses market is bifurcated into product type and distribution channel.Based on product type, the US flexible garden hoses market is segmented into conventional, soaker, expandable, lightweight, sprinkler, and others.



The conventional segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the expandable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.Expandable hoses are made with cutting-edge new technology; they offer a viable alternative to regular rubber or vinyl garden hoses.



They are made of double-layered tubing, which expands three times its unfilled size when filled with water.The robust outer layer of an expandable hose protects the flexible inner layer.



The hoses do not kink, twist, and tangle. They are self-draining, lightweight, easy to use, and space-saving (during storage). These factors are expected to boost the popularity of expandable garden hoses among consumers.



Based on distribution channel, the US flexible garden hoses market is segmented into mass merchandisers, home improvement stores, co-op/independent stores, specialty stores, wholesalers/distributors, online retail & catalog, and others.The home improvement stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the online retail and catalog segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.



Online retail and catalog offer various products with heavy discounts.Also, consumers can conveniently buy desirable products remotely.



Furthermore, home delivery services attract a large group of customers to shop through e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon.com, Walmart, and Target. Moreover, these websites offer descriptive product information and user reviews, which helps buyers compare products and make informed decisions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, online retail channels became popular as they offered home delivery services. Thus, the rising online sales of flexible garden hoses are expected to boost the US flexible garden hoses market growth over the forecast period.



Flexon Industries; Swan Products LLC; Gilmour; Teknor Apex Company; GARDENA; Water Right Inc.; Terraflex; FITT S.p.A.; TheFitLife; and Snow Joe, LLC. are a few of the major players operating in the US flexible garden hoses market. These companies have their presence in both developed and developing regions, which provides lucrative opportunities for them. These market players are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfill the customer’s requirements.



The overall US flexible garden hoses market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the US flexible garden hoses market.

