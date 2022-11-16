Aircraft Interiors Market to Reach a value of US$ 19.5 Billion in 2027.

Raipur, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Global Aircraft Interiors Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aircraft Interiors Market is driven by a host of factors.

Aircraft interior manufacturers are constantly working to create new technologies that will benefit both, airlines, and passengers, and improve the onboarding experience.

New growth opportunities will be created by the rising demand for aircraft refurbishments and space optimization.

Upsurge in demand for cutting-edge aircraft interior systems, such as comfortable lightweight components to conserve fuel, wireless inflight entertainment, and connectivity, advanced products that will promote hygiene and a safe environment, large and spacious bins, and LED cabin lights, would create plenty of growth opportunities for market participants throughout the forecast period.

In recent years, the demand for in-flight entertainment systems has grown since they act as an additional source of revenue for airlines.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aircraft Interiors Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the Aircraft Interiors Market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jets

- Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jets Application Type - Seats, Galley/Galley Inserts, Lavatories, Stowage, IFEC, Floor Panels, Cabin Lining, and Others

- Seats, Galley/Galley Inserts, Lavatories, Stowage, IFEC, Floor Panels, Cabin Lining, and Others Sales Channel Type - BFE and SFE

- BFE and SFE End-User Type - OE and Aftermarket

- OE and Aftermarket Region - North America [The USA, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific], and Rest of the World [Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others].





Aircraft Interiors Market Insights

Based on the aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft remains the biggest demand generator for interiors in the foreseen future. In the upcoming years, huge growth is likely to be supported by rising production rates of important programs like the B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; new players entering the market like COMAC and Irkut; variants of current best-selling aircraft programs like the B737 max, A320neo, and B777x; and rising demand for cabin retrofit of large aircraft fleet.

Based on the application type, the IFEC is expected to be the dominant as well as the fastest-growing application type in the market in the years to come. The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a huge impact on the overall aircraft interiors market; however, their impacts varied from application to application. Before the Pandemic, seats used to be the most dominating application in the market, which got surpassed by the IFEC during the pandemic.

Based on the end-user type, OE is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period, due to expected recovery in the production rates of important programs like the B737 and A320 family, new players entering the market like COMAC, and upcoming aircraft programs.

Which Region is expected to remain the largest market?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft interiors over the forecast period. The United States is the manufacturing hub for aircraft interiors. Aerospace giants including Boeing and Airbus have their presence in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft from many developing economies, including China and India is predicted to contribute to the growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the opening of assembly plants in the region is stirring the demand in the region.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The supply chain of this market consists of raw material suppliers, interior product manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. To address the growing demand for aircraft interiors, major players in the market are focusing on technological advancements. The following are some of the key players in the aircraft interiors market:

Safran S.A.

Collins Aerospace

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

AVIC Cabin Systems

Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Gogo Inc

Jamco Corporation

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Interiors Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

