Global Black Phosphorus Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Increasing Demand from Energy Storage Segment Presents Opportunities

The "Global Black Phosphorus Market by Form (Crystal, Powder), Application (Electronic Devices, Energy Storage, Sensors), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The black phosphorus market is estimated to grow to USD 83 million by 2027 from USD 13 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 43.1%.

Crystal black phosphorus is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

Crystal black phosphorus is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Most of the black phosphorus produced in the wet process is used to produce fertilizers.

Black phosphorus is available in two types: crystal black phosphorus and powder black phosphorus. The structure of black phosphorus in crystal form can be changed with pressure according to its need.

Electronic devices segment held the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2021

Black phosphorus is a layered semiconductor, which has great potential in optical and electronic devices. The electronic devices segment held the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2021. Due to its high mobility, in-plane anisotropy, and direct band gap, black phosphorus is considered an excellent choice for next-generation electronic devices.

The market for optoelectronic components is growing due to the extensive use of infrared components such as infrared LEDs, photodiodes, and phototransistors in consumer electronics and automobiles.

North America was the largest black phosphorus market, in terms of value, in 2021

North America is the largest black phosphorus market globally. North America is one of the most technologically advanced markets for optoelectronic components owing to the presence of prominent system suppliers, large semiconductor companies, and LED, laser, and sensor manufacturers in the region.

The high standard of living and the competitiveness of military & aerospace, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) make this region a flourishing market for optoelectronic components, which is projected to drive the demand for black phosphorus during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Black Phosphorus Market

4.2 Black Phosphorus Market Size, by Region

4.3 North America: Black Phosphorus Market, by Application and Country, 2021

4.4 Black Phosphorus Market Size, Application Vs. Region

4.5 Black Phosphorus Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Gas Sensors in Critical Industries

5.2.1.2 Implementation of Various Health and Safety Regulations Globally

5.2.1.3 Increased Use of Infrared Components in Consumer Electronics and Automobiles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Production

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand from Energy Storage Segment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Scalable Process for Mass Production

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Trends and Forecasts for Major Economies

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Network

6.1.4 End-users

6.2 Black Phosphorus Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.2.4 Realistic Scenario

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.3.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Application

6.3.2 Average Selling Price, by Region

6.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6.4.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets in the Black Phosphorus Market

6.5 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.6.1 Two-Dimensional (2D) Materials

6.7 Trade Data Statistics

6.7.1 Import Scenario of Black Phosphorus

6.7.2 Export Scenario of Black Phosphorus

6.8 Regulatory Landscape

6.8.1 Regulatory Bodies and Regulations Related to Black Phosphorus

6.9 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6.10 Patent Analysis

6.10.1 Approach

6.10.2 Document Type

6.10.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.10.4 Top Applicants

7 Black Phosphorous Market, by Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Crystal

7.2.1 High Demand from Electronic Devices and Sensors Segments to Drive Market

7.3 Powder

7.3.1 Increasing Use in Biomedical Applications to Boost Market

8 Black Phosphorus Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronic Devices

8.2.1 High Mobility, In-Plane Anisotropy, and Direct Band Gap to Drive Market

8.3 Sensors

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Gas Sensors to Monitor Air Quality to Boost Market

8.4 Energy Storage

8.4.1 Growing Investments in Renewable Energy to Support Market Growth

8.5 Others

9 Black Phosphorus Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021

10.3.2 Market Share of Key Players

10.3.2.1 Ossila Ltd.

10.3.2.2 Merck

10.3.2.3 Nanochemazone

10.3.2.4 American Elements

10.3.2.5 Acs Material, LLC

10.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players

10.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Participants

10.6 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant

10.7.1 Progressive Companies

10.7.2 Responsive Companies

10.7.3 Starting Blocks

10.8 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.8.1 Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ossila Ltd.

11.2 Acs Material, LLC

11.3 Nanochemazone

11.4 American Elements

11.5 Merck

11.6 Hq Graphene

11.7 Hunan Azeal Materials Co. Ltd.

11.8 Stanford Advanced Materials

11.9 Manchester Nanomaterials

11.10 Nanjing Xfnano Materials Tech Co. Ltd

11.11 Weistron Co. Ltd.

11.12 Taizhou Sunano Energy Co., Ltd.

11.13 Ultrananotech Private Limited

11.14 Smart Elements

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

