Battery Raw Materials Market Size Will Attain USD 91.5 Billion by 2030 growing at 7.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Battery Raw Materials Market Size accounted for USD 47.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 91.5 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030.



Battery Raw Materials Market Statistics

Global battery raw materials market value was USD 47.3 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific battery raw materials market revenue over 30% market share in 2021

North America battery raw materials market growth will record CAGR of over 7.5% from 2022 to 2030

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) data, the consumer electronics industry was valued at USD 426 billion in 2020

Among battery type, lithium-ion diseases accounted over 48% of the shares in 2021

Based on li-ion battery material application, consumer electronics gathered over 50% of the total market share

Increasing adoption of recycled li-ion battery materials is a global battery raw materials market trend fueling the industry demand





Battery Raw Materials Market Growth Factors

Growth in electric vehicles such as HEVs and PHEVs

Rise in consumer electronics devices

Rising emphasis on management of waste lead acid batteries



Battery Raw Materials Market Report Coverage:

Market Battery Raw Materials Market Battery Raw Materials Market Size 2021 USD 47.3 Billion Battery Raw Materials Market Forecast 2030 USD 91.5 Billion Battery Raw Materials Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.7% Battery Raw Materials Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Battery Raw Materials Market Base Year 2021 Battery Raw Materials Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Battery Type, By Li-Ion Battery Material, By Li-Ion Battery Material Application, By Lead Acid Battery Material, By Lead Acid Battery Material Application, By Other Batteries Material, And By Geography Battery Raw Materials Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ITOCHU Corporation, Targray Technology International Inc., Celgard LLC, Umicore S.A., Entek International LLC, 3M, Valence Technology, Inc., BASF Catalysts LLC, and Nichia Corporation. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Battery Raw Materials Market Dynamics

Battery manufacturers place a greater emphasis on material sourcing, with mining and raw material handling beginning by major players in the battery raw materials market. The battery raw materials industry is distinguished by the presence of a stringent regulatory framework that imposes strict guidelines on processing, mining, assembly, shipping, and waste disposal packaging.

Because of rising environmental concerns, battery-powered lithium particle batteries are increasingly being used in place of traditional lead corrosive batteries. Furthermore, the utilization of sustainable sources of vitality, for example, solar, is expected to result in increased interest for lithium batteries.

The lead corrosive battery industry is overwhelmingly saturated, and the level of development of the technology used in the item is generally constrained as a result. Reduced application levels and concerns about the use of cancer-causing materials in lead batteries are also expected to limit industry growth.

To drive demand, factors such as developing consciousness about viable sourcing of battery materials, repurposing, and effective waste transfer are required. Manufacturers are receiving various directions and affirmations, for instance, U.S. Spot, PHMSA, and EU-Batteries Directive, to ensure product quality and lure customers.

The company is defined by the use of various innovative procedures, such as the dissolvable extraction technique, the Nano-filtration framework, and the turning oven electric heater policy. These advancements are used to improve the performance and efficiency of battery materials as needed.

Battery Raw Materials Market Segmentation

The global battery raw materials market is segmented into li-ion battery material, li-ion battery material application, lead acid battery material, lead acid battery material application, other batteries material and region.

On the basis of li-ion battery material, the global battery raw materials market is segmented electric anode (amorphous carbon, natural graphite, artificial graphite, LTO, and Si Compounds), cathode (NMC, LCO, LMO, LFP, and NCA), and separator, others (binder, electrolyte, and packaging material).

On the basis of li-ion battery material application, the global battery raw materials market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, grid storage, and others.

On the basis of lead acid battery material, the global battery raw materials market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

On the basis of lead acid battery material, the global battery raw materials market is segmented into electrolyte, electrodes, separator, and packaging.

On the basis of lead acid battery material application, the global battery raw materials market is segmented into UPS, light automotive, telecom, and others.

On the basis of other batteries material, the global battery raw materials market is segmented into separator, electrolyte, electrodes, and packaging.

On the basis of region the global battery raw materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Battery Raw Materials Market Share

According to a battery raw materials industry analysis, lithium-ion will contribute for more than 48% of the global total by 2021. The cathode sub-segment is expected to hold a significant market share from 2022 to 2030, according to our battery raw materials market forecast. During the forecast period, the consumer electronics sub-segment produced significant market revenue based on li-ion battery material application.

Battery Raw Materials Market Regional Growth

The asset-rich North America showcase is particularly ideal for makers to establish a base. Mineral and metal savings in the United States total USD 6.1 trillion, which is used in consumer hardware, automobiles, solar panels, and other applications.

The Europe show is expected to track interest for lithium particle storage batteries for high-end automobiles. The business in the area is characterized by extraordinary competition between genuine market players. A significant portion of battery raw materials are mined in the South American region, while numerous and constructing agents are located in Asia Pacific and North America. Metals handled in China are traded to North America for use in automobiles.

Battery Raw Materials Market Players

3M, BASF Catalysts LLC, Celgard LLC, Entek International LLC, ITOCHU Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Targray Technology International Inc., Umicore S.A., and Valence Technology, Inc., are the key players in the global battery raw materials market. International trade is looking forward to trying to capitalize in Asia-Pacific developing countries. As a result, many integration partnerships and scheduled associations with trades in this region are taking place. All of these factors are expected to drive the growth of the battery raw materials market.

