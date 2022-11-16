Wilmington, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon Names Two New Executive Hires

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Talent and Recruiting Officer Will Further Law Firm’s Growth into 2023

WILMINGTON, Del. Nov. 15, 2022 – Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP announced two additions to its senior executive team.

Mark Price has joined the firm as its Chief Operating Officer. In that role, Price will be responsible for leading the firm’s finance and accounting, technology, human resources, diversity and inclusion initiatives, communications, marketing, facilities and administration, from day-to-day business issues to longer-term projects and strategic planning.

In addition, Kathryn “Katie” DiMartino has joined the firm as its Chief Legal Talent and Recruiting Officer. DiMartino will advise the firm’s leaders on talent management, develop a robust professional development and training program for all associates and counsel, and be responsible for the executive-level direction of legal talent and recruiting strategies for the firm.

“Potter Anderson is closing out a successful 2022 with many high-profile and significant representations,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, partner and Chair of Potter Anderson & Corroon. “Our advantage as a premier firm in Delaware is centered on the experience of our lawyers and business professionals, and Mark and Katie join with tremendous experience from great firms. We are excited that they will be a part of the firm’s growth in 2023 and beyond.”

Price brings 25 years of law firm experience in operations management, strategy development, and marketing and business development. Most recently, he served as the global litigation practice director for Dechert LLP in its Philadelphia and London offices, where he directed the business operations of the firm’s 350-person litigation department in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Before Dechert, Price held senior management positions with White & Williams, Blank Rome and Ballard Spahr. He received his MBA and Bachelor of Science from Temple University.

DiMartino has over 20 years of law firm experience in talent development, recruiting and marketing. Prior to Potter Anderson, she was the director of legal career coaching and planning at Troutman Pepper LLP, where she was responsible for the firm’s talent management functions and training curricula. She also established and led the firm’s coaching initiatives.

Before joining Potter Anderson, DiMartino led the firmwide recruiting function for Pepper Hamilton for seven years. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Loyola University Maryland.

