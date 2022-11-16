Software Effective Solutions’ (OTC: SFWJ) Medcana Subsidiaries Launch Construction Proceedings for Multiple Greenhouse Operations in Colombia

New Orleans, Louisiana, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Effective Solutions Corporation (OTC: SFWJ) (“The Company”, “SFWJ”) DBA Medcana announces that construction operations of its five investment companies are proceeding as planned.

Field tests, final greenhouse designs and placements have been completed. Also, Ministry of Justice and Anti-Narcotics audit was completed and passed, as expected.

In the past month, field tests of microclimates have proceeded as planned, yielding expected results. Humidity, wind, temperature variation and rainfall are being measured to ensure proper placement and design of greenhouses.

The results yielded so far have led to a final determination of placement for the first three hectares (7.1 Acres) of greenhouses has been determined. The design of the greenhouses has also been validated based on current results.

The five companies also, as expected, successfully passed its first Ministry of Justice and Anti-Narcotics Police audit on October 20th. This is particularly important because the Colombian Government has been increasing vigilance and many licenses have been revoked due to non-compliance. This will have an impact in future production in Colombia.

Gabriel Diaz, CEO of Medcana states “We are very happy with current results of test greenhouses. We are also happy that everything is going extremely well on all fronts. Market demand is extremely high which makes it very attractive to speed things up. However, we are making sure we are doing things well and deliberately to ensure a perfect outcome.”

Medcana is building the technology, laboratories, growing facilities, and scientific teams to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world. All with absolute integrity, sustainability, and social responsibility

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

