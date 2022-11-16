Dental Intraoral Camera Market Predicted to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dental intraoral camera market was estimated at $957.9 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $957.9 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.6 Billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 266 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Increase in the prevalence of dental caries and rise in healthcare expenditure Restraints Lack of skilled professionals for handling advanced healthcare infrastructure Opportunities Introdcution of low cost, portable intraoral scanners

Covid-19 scenario-

Decline in the number of visits to the hospitals and clinics for dental & oral purposes led to reduced demand for dental intraoral cameras, thus impacting the global dental intraoral camera market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, dental treatments that got postponed started being rescheduled at a slow and steady pace, which helped the market recoup soon.

The global dental intraoral camera market is analyzed across type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the USB camera segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global dental intraoral camera market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The wireless camera segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. The fiber optic camera segment is also assessed through the report.

Based on application, the endodontics segment held nearly half of the global dental intraoral camera market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The implantology segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The orthodontics segment is also cited in the study.

Based on end-user, the dental clinics segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global dental intraoral camera market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. The hospitals segment is also analyzed through the study.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global dental intraoral camera market report include Dentsply Sirona Inc., TPC Advanced Technology, Envista Holdings Corporation (Carestream Dental), Henry Schein, Mouthwatch, Owandy Radiology, Planmeca OY, Polaroid, Sota Imaging, and Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

