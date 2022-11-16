NearU Services Announces Partnership with Carolina Cool, Enhancing South Carolina Presence

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced its partnership with Carolina Cool (“Carolina Cool” or the “Company”), a leading home services provider, located in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Since its founding in 1985, Carolina Cool has quickly grown to become the top provider of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and solar services in the rapidly growing Myrtle Beach area.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carolina Cool to the NearU family. Their honest and reputable approach to serving customers has made them the home services company-of-choice for residents in the greater Myrtle Beach area. We are humbled by their trust in NearU as the preferred transition partner, and we look forward to working with their wonderful team members to drive the company’s legacy to greater heights,” said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU Founder & CEO.

"Since taking over Carolina Cool in 1995, my mission has been to establish a reputable company, with an emphasis on high-quality tradesmanship and friendly customer service. I believe we have built that here at Carolina Cool, and I couldn’t be prouder of my entire team. I am confident that our partnership with NearU will allow us to expand our vision and take the business to the next level. I will continue to be the biggest champion of NearU's efforts to enhance the customer and employee experience – both at Carolina Cool and in the entire home services industry,” said Verlon Wulf, Founder of Carolina Cool.

With this new partnership, the Carolina Cool team will continue to operate under their current and reputed local brand. The company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager Toni Troiani. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to empower Carolina Cool to continue excellence in service to its employees and customers.

NearU continues to be well-capitalized and is eagerly seeking other longstanding, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee- and customer-centric provider of essential home services, with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Carolina Cool:

Carolina Cool is a proud home services industry leader in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area. Since its founding in 1985 in Surfside Beach, SC, Carolina Cool has provided high-quality HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to thousands of residential customers. More information is available at www.CarolinaCool.com.

