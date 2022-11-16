New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Metalaxyl-M Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Form, Crop Type, and Mode of Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362996/?utm_source=GNW



Metalaxyl-M is the biologically active enantiomer (R-form) of the isomeric compound metalaxyl and consists of a minimum of 97% of the R-enantiomer and 3% of the S-enantiomer.The diverse application of metalaxyl-M in the agriculture industry has widened the market scope of metalaxyl-M.



North America is one of the major regions for agriculture production across the globe and agriculture plays a key role in the GDP growth of the countries in the region.Metalaxyl-M is used to control diseases caused by air- and soil-borne pathogens.



The major factor driving the metalaxyl-M market in North America is a surge in the usage of metalaxyl-M in seed and soil treatment.It penetrates the seed coat and is systemically translocated to both shoots and roots during germination, providing protection from plant diseases.



In soil treatment, metalaxyl-M is employed to make contaminated soil suitable for agricultural and other purposes. Soil contains chemicals and wastes such as oil, alkali, and other nondegradable materials, which can be treated using microbes. Metalaxyl-M provides an excellent level of efficacy during soil treatment. Additionally, there is a high demand for metalaxyl-M for foliar spray application. The COVID-19 pandemic caused fluctuation in raw material prices required for the manufacturing of metalaxyl-M to some extent in North America. Various factors, such as labor cost, and demand and supply, cause fluctuations in raw material prices. These fluctuations create an adverse impact on market growth.



Based on crop type, the North America metalaxyl-M market has been segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others.The fruits and vegetables segment held the largest share in the North America metalaxyl-M market in 2021.



The development of new technology to increase the sustainability of the production systems and improve the final quality of fresh produce in the fruits & vegetables industry is driving the demand for highly efficient fungicides.Manufacturers offer metalaxyl-M to control and prevent diseases caused by Phycomycetes and maintain the nutritional quality of crops.



Furthermore, drought is one of the most important abiotic stresses that adversely affect the yield and nutritional quality of major vegetable crops across North America. Therefore, the rising need to maintain nutritional quality in crops under drought stress would offer lucrative opportunities to the North America metalaxyl-M market.



Based on country, the North America metalaxyl-M market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.In 2021, the US held the largest revenue share of the North America metalaxyl-M market.



Agriculture is a major industry in the US, which is also the net exporter of food. The growing use of metalaxyl-M in the agriculture industry is creating a demand for metalaxyl-M in the country.



Syngenta AG; SPEX CetriPrep, LLC; ChemScene LLC; Chem Service, Inc; Croda International Plc; Albaugh LLC; Toronto Research Chemicals; Yifan Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd; Nufarm; Control Solutions, Inc.; and Atticus, LLC are among the major players operating in the North America metalaxyl-M market. Market players are adopting different strategies, such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches, to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Market players are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill customers’ requirements.



The size of the overall North America metalaxyl-M market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America metalaxyl-M market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362996/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________