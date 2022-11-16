New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America and Europe Pressure Washer Hoses Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type, Material Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362995/?utm_source=GNW





The construction industry is growing rapidly in countries such as Mexico, France, and Canada, and the growth is consistent across North America and Europe.The growing demand for pressure washer hoses is due to augmented cleaning activities in manufacturing industries, commercial places, and residential applications.



In Europe, top housing construction projects, such as the MilanoSesto project in Milan, Italy, and Ellinikon Project in Athens, Greece, are expected to increase the demand for pressure washer hoses in the residential sector.After a construction project is finished, a huge amount of dirt is left behind to clean.



A pressure washer is a vital tool that can make cleaning more efficient and faster. Therefore, the growing number of construction projects is expected to boost the demand for pressure washers and accessories such as hoses during the forecast period.



In Europe and North America, there has been a significant rise in the demand for passenger cars and electric vehicles since 2021.Since the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have been choosing professional car washing services, owing to various factors such as hygiene and professional cleaning.



North America has the world’s largest car wash market. In addition, according to the JBS Industries report, ~43.0% of the global car wash industry comes from the US only. The US has more than 60,000 retail car wash locations. In the US, there are more than 9,000 full-service car washes, 36,000 self-serve car washes, 10,500 exterior conveyor wash facilities, and 58,000 in-bay automatic facilities. Thus, the growing number of car washing stations is expected to bolster the demand for pressure washer hoses.



Car washing helps maintain a vehicle’s aesthetic values.Moreover, one major economic advantage is that a clean car may get up to 2 mpg improved gas mileage than a dirty one.



According to the Car wash water statistics, 66.0% of people in the US wash their cars 13 times a year. This figure is expected to increase further in the coming years, fostering pressure washer hoses market growth.



Based on product type, the North America and Europe pressure washer hoses market is bifurcated into low pressure hoses and high-pressure hoses.In terms of material type, the North America and Europe pressure washer hoses market is segmented into metal, plastic, rubber, and polyurethane.



Based on application, the North America and Europe pressure washer hoses market is segmented into vehicles, homeowners, industrial, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America and Europe.



Dunham Rubber & Belting Corporation, Yamatic Power, McGill Hose and Coupling Inc, Kuriyama of America Inc, Semperit AG Holding, Seal Fast Inc, Simpson, Generac Power Systems Inc, Karcher North America, and Robert Bosch GmbH. are among the key companies operating in the North America and Europe pressure washer hoses market. The report comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share in the North America and Europe pressure washer hoses market.



The overall North America and Europe pressure washer hoses market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America and Europe pressure washer hoses market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America and Europe pressure washer hoses market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America and Europe pressure washer hoses market.

