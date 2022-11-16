Bensinger Technology Introduces Virtual Desktop Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bensinger Technology, a trusted provider of advisory and managed IT services for legal and other professional services firms, announces the introduction of its virtual desktop offering. Bensinger’s virtual desktop solution is available as part of its comprehensive managed IT service or as a stand-alone option for firms that manage their own security or applications.



Virtual desktops provide several benefits over traditional workstations, notably greater user convenience and improved security, especially in hybrid work environments. The security and administrative benefits of virtual desktops have long been realized by large firms that could afford the infrastructure investments previously required for their installation and maintenance. Today, costs for virtual desktops are comparable to traditional computer workstations but are more scalable since firms only pay for users as needed. Because they no longer require large upfront investments, organizations of all sizes can now benefit from their advantages.

Bensinger Technology’s virtual desktop offering includes the setup, security and configuration of a complete Windows PC hosted in Microsoft’s secure cloud data center that can be accessed anywhere, anytime, from any device with an internet connection. Customers pay flat monthly pricing without the need to purchase high-end hardware for each user.

“Multiple Bensinger customers have already upgraded to our virtual desktop solution as part of their efforts to prioritize security and simplify their IT operations,” shares Bensinger Technology CEO David Bensinger. “One customer, a 30+-person firm was initially launched remotely, but recently upgraded the lawyers and firm staff to virtual desktops as part of a move into a new office and migration to a hybrid work environment. Most had used virtual desktops before, having come from a larger law firm to start this new firm, and were anxious to use them again. After a smooth implementation, the firm is enjoying all the benefits of virtual desktops everyone was already accustomed to.”

Virtual desktops are an easy-to-manage alternative to traditional desktops where applications and files are stored locally. Instead, a virtual desktop is a fully functional Windows 10 or 11 PC but with everything hosted and backed up in the cloud. Security is improved by reducing the risk associated with theft, improper physical access or damage. Using a virtual desktop is as simple as opening a web browser and logging into a remote desktop, and most who upgrade to virtual desktops find the transition to be very quick and easy.

About Bensinger Technology

Bensinger Technology provides advisory and governance services to law firms and other organizations with responsive and efficient IT security, infrastructure and support. Bensinger’s virtual desktop offering modernizes IT with a simple, streamlined and secure cloud solution, improving compliance and delivering a new standard for technology operations. Clients gain peace of mind and a sense of confidence in the security and dependability of their IT infrastructure when partnering with Bensinger. For more information visit www.BensingerTech.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Bensinger Technology

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753