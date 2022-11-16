DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces the Release of 2022 Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG”) announces the release of its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in thousands (000’s) of United States Dollars, unless otherwise noted.



HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

The Company posted its ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth earning $3.7 million of revenue in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBTIDA of $221 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 represents the eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Divergent’s balance sheet continues to strengthen with positive working capital of $353 thousand.



INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

Divergent’s overall outlook for services for the remainder of 2022 remains positive. Global demand for energy remains strong as the world's major economies continue to rely on petroleum products in everyday life. Macroeconomic factors including continued inflationary pressures, escalation of geopolitical tension, and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions all point to continued strong commodity pricing through 2022 and into 2023. At these commodity price levels we anticipate generally robust oilfield service activity levels as our customers remain very positive on their current capital spending plans for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Customers continue to demonstrate an urgency in returning wells to production and overall demand for services is increasing. While Divergent is working to increase its market share, it is constrained by supply chain delays and staffing availability. Attracting and retaining additional personnel continues to be a challenge across the industry making it much more difficult than in past upturns to supply additional crews. The Company’s customer base has indicated that it intends to continue their workover programs for the next 12 months at a pace which may exceed that experienced during the previous three quarters, with limiting factors being supply chain, service rig availability and labour.

While the cost of sales in the third quarter of 2022 were negatively impacted by inflationary increases to parts, components and logistics, the Company is actively working with customers to pass these cost increases along. There is no guarantee that all of these cost increases can be passed along in the near term.

The positive commodity pricing trends the industry is currently experiencing is in part caused by a structural shortfall in supply which will be difficult for the industry to overcome for some time. As a result, the demand for energy services and the ability for the sector to improve over the next few years is seen as highly likely. In this environment the Company intends to seek and evaluate strategic growth opportunities to both diversify its product offerings and drive continuous margin improvements.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS – THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Select Financial Information for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 have been summarized below. Tables contain results for 2022 and 2021. Refer to the Company’s audited condensed consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for a full description.

(All figures in ‘000’s of US dollars except number of shares and per share data, unless otherwise stated)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021



Revenue $3,712 $2,185 $9,470 $5,897 Cost of sales (3,149) (1,557) (7,518) (4,518) Provision reversal for slow moving inventory - 21 - 181 Gross profit 563 649 1,952 1,560



General and administration (419) (371) (1,216) (1,214) Depreciation and amortization (1) (2) (7) (7) Share-based compensation (10) (12) (35) (19) Results from operating activities 133 264 694 320 Finance income 445 300 289 2,183 Net income 578 564 983 2,503 Other comprehensive loss being foreign exchange losses (559) (218) (700) (32) Total comprehensive income for the period $19 $346 $283 $2,471 Income per share Net income – basic and dilutive $0.01 $0.02 $0.03 $0.08

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

ASSETS (Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current assets Cash $665 $607 Prepaid expenses, deposits and advances 126 104 Trade receivables 1,188 877 Inventories 554 711 2,533 2,299 Non-current assets Property and equipment 159 133 Right-of-use assets 501 535 Total Assets $3,193 $2,967 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $1,462 $1,438 Current portion of lease obligations 171 156 Interest payable 145 183 Promissory notes 402 216 2,180 1,993 Non-current liabilities Lease obligations 297 353 Promissory notes 1,819 2,061 Government loans 29 26 Debentures 670 654 Total Liabilities $4,995 $5,087 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Share capital $19,613 $19,613 Contributed surplus 6,007 5,972 Warrants 99 99 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,718) (1,018) Accumulated deficit (25,803) (26,786) Total Shareholders’ Deficit ($1,802) ($2,120) Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit $3,193 $2,967

The Company’s complete set of September 30, 2022 quarter end filings have been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company’s website at www.divergentenergyservices.com.

