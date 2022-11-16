Contently Names New Head of Product, Ashley Allen

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently is proud to announce the hiring of Ashley Allen as the new Head of Product. Allen will sit on the leadership team, overseeing product strategy, roadmap, and development.



Allen is a seasoned product leader with over 15 years of experience building engaging products with customer needs in mind. She blends a data-driven approach with strong user empathy to manage product strategy and execution.

"We are so excited to have Ashley on board," states Pearl Collings, CEO at Contently. "We knew from the moment we met her that her strategic vision, passion for innovation, and innate curiosity were exactly what we needed to propel our technology forward."

Allen's passion shines through in her work, illustrated in her drive to build innovative features, streamline user journeys, and ensure customer satisfaction throughout every user touchpoint.

"Contently is already the leading enterprise content marketing platform (CMP)," states Bryn Caruso, Head of Customer Success. "I can't wait to see Ashley's data-driven strategy and innovative approach manifest heightened user-experience."

Allen comes to Contently from the #1 premium video customization platform, where she spearheaded an experimental demo product that was so successful, it became the new self-service platform. With her years of experience leading product teams to success, Allen fills the final seat on Contently's leadership team.

"I am so thrilled to join such a talented group of product designers and engineers at Contently," shares Allen. "I am excited to lead the next stage of the Contently Platform, building on its success as a leader in content marketing."

Allen joins Contently at a pivotal time for content marketers. As technology evolves, content marketers need comprehensive platforms for strategy, creation, optimization, distribution, and measurement. Allen is currently evaluating user feedback, platform engagement data, and marketplace trends to craft a competitive product strategy that will deliver even more value to Contently users.

About Contently

Contently is the only comprehensive content marketing platform (CMP) offering an end-to-end solution for content strategy, creation, optimization, distribution, and measurement. Our sophisticated technology, expert content strategists, and world-class creative network gives our clients everything they need to create content programs that build trust, increase engagement, and drive measurable results. Founded in 2010 by Joe Coleman, Dave Goldberg, and Shane Snow, Contently is a fully remote technology company, headquartered in New York City.

We are proud to be the recipient of numerous honors, including G2's #1 Enterprise Content Creation Platform and Gartner Peer Insights' Customer Choice. To learn more about Contently, please visit www.contently.com .

Media Contact

Brooke Gocklin

Editor-in-Chief

bgocklin@contently.com