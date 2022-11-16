Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville Sponsors Local National Night Out Event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville (CMC of Jacksonville), an Associa company providing community management services throughout Amelia Island, Jacksonville, Palm Coast, and St. Augustine, Florida, recently hosted a community wide safety event at Heritage Park of St. Augustine as part of the 2022 National Night Out (NNO). Residents joined board members and CMC of Jacksonville management at the family friendly event to promote safety awareness, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie. The St. Johns sheriff’s office and county fire department were also in attendance to provide child safety tips.

As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa and CMC of Jacksonville work closely with their respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed community safety events.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout most U.S. states, territories, and military bases worldwide. California, Texas, Florida, and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons.

“Safety and security are consistently two of the most persistent concerns for any community we serve,” said Michelle Griggs, branch president of Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville. “National Night Out events foster stronger communities by bringing neighbors together and helping build lasting partnerships with law enforcement.”

