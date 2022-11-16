Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Morning Complete Celebrates 2000+ Positive Reviews Across Multiple Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maggie Q’s ActivatedYou™ Morning Complete™ now has over 2,000 positive reviews across multiple platforms. Created by actor and animal and health advocate Maggie Q, Morning Complete is designed with prebiotics, probiotics, and six premium nutrient blends. These potent ingredients help users start each day on a healthy note by helping boost metabolism, supporting healthy liver and cellular functioning, and protecting against oxidative stressors to help keep your spirits lifted.†*

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a powerful dietary supplement that is a first-of-its-kind formula with a metabolic blend to promote overall wellness. Morning Complete comes in two flavors - Apple Cinnamon and the new Citrus Medley — that are complete ‘wellness in a glass’. Formulated with a blend of energizing ingredients, users can experience a boost in daily energy levels. ActivatedYou Morning Complete contains eight wellness blends that were all hand selected for an optimal blend of adaptogens, antioxidants, polyphenols, green superfoods, and probiotics to promote a better sense of total-person wellness while supporting your gut health so you can start the day feeling recharged and refreshed. These wellness blends also help promote healthy liver and cellular functioning and fortify your body with the optimal nutrients it needs for optimal health.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete vital nutrients are derived from healthy green vegetables, as well as fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and wellness-boosting antioxidants. Morning Complete’s prebiotic and probiotic blends help regulate the good bacteria in the body to support your microbiome and populate your digestive tract with these beneficial bacteria.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Ingredients†

Prebiotic and High Fiber Blend – Known as the "fertilizer" of your microbiome, prebiotics feed the good bacteria in your gut. The prebiotic blend includes chicory root fructooligosaccharides and cinnamon bark.*

– Known as the "fertilizer" of your microbiome, prebiotics feed the good bacteria in your gut. The prebiotic blend includes chicory root fructooligosaccharides and cinnamon bark.* Green Superfoods Blend – These greens — including spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extract, alfalfa leaf, and barley grass — are the nutrients that your body needs to help you sail through your busiest days without energy crashes.*

– These greens — including spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extract, alfalfa leaf, and barley grass — are the nutrients that your body needs to help you sail through your busiest days without energy crashes.* Metabolic Enhancing Blend – Green tea leaf extract, ginger root, white tea leaf extract, turmeric root extract, bitter melon fruit extract, and black pepper fruit help support a healthy metabolism and burn fat efficiently.*

– Green tea leaf extract, ginger root, white tea leaf extract, turmeric root extract, bitter melon fruit extract, and black pepper fruit help support a healthy metabolism and burn fat efficiently.* Antioxidant Blend – Lycium berry, pomegranate fruit extract, and polygonum cuspidatum root extract (50% resveratrol) are all polyphenol-rich superstars in helping your body fight off environmental toxins.*

– Lycium berry, pomegranate fruit extract, and polygonum cuspidatum root extract (50% resveratrol) are all polyphenol-rich superstars in helping your body fight off environmental toxins.* Sugar Balancing Support – Formulated to help your body function and perform at peak levels, this blend features gymnema sylvestre leaf, fennel seed, and pine bark extract.*

– Formulated to help your body function and perform at peak levels, this blend features gymnema sylvestre leaf, fennel seed, and pine bark extract.* Adaptogens – Helping support your body's ability to respond to stress while helping to fight off fatigue, adaptogens in Morning Complete include astragalus root extract, rhodiola rosea root extract, and DIM (diindolylmethane).*

– Helping support your body's ability to respond to stress while helping to fight off fatigue, adaptogens in Morning Complete include astragalus root extract, rhodiola rosea root extract, and DIM (diindolylmethane).* Liver Support – Organic aloe vera leaf and milk thistle seed extract are found to support your body's natural mitochondrial and detoxification functions.*

– Organic aloe vera leaf and milk thistle seed extract are found to support your body's natural mitochondrial and detoxification functions.* Probiotic Blend – This drink provides a boost of probiotics to your system in the form of 9 different probiotic strains – B. coagulans, L. gasseri, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. bifidum, B. longum, L. acidophilus, L. casei, S. thermophilus — to help populate your digestive system with beneficial bacteria.*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Customer Reviews

“I’ve only recently started using this product, but already love it! I was skeptical at first, but it really has reduced my sugar cravings, kept me regular, and given me a boost in energy. I feel less bloated and also feel less hungry (before, I’d constantly- mostly healthy stuff, but too much). Highly recommend it!”* - Lauren, August, 2022

“I have been using Morning Complete for over a year now and it has made a significant difference in my gut health. Using Morning Complete was my last ditch effort in trying to help feel “normal” again. I was bloated, gassy, lethargic and just overall feeling miserable. I am a female in my late 40’s and was chalking it all up to getting older. I had tried probiotics, eliminating alcohol, dairy, gluten etc.. nothing worked. Since using Morning Complete I feel good again! It really is the only thing that has helped me. I have since turned my Mom, cousin and best friend onto it too! Oh, and I love the new citrus version! I highly recommend Morning Complete.”* - Thea, July, 2022

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

How do I use ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

It is suggested to use ActivatedYou Morning Complete each day with any drink of your choice - simply mix a scoop of the easy-to-dissolve powder with the drink. Maggie Q’s ActivatedYou recommends mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

Where to Buy ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased on the ActivatedYou website for the cost of $79 with a 90-day money-back guarantee. ActivatedYou Morning Complete comes in an apple-cinnamon flavor as well as a new citrus flavor .

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believes that in order to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body, and spirit. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on Youtube.

