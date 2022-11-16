Corporate Gifting Platform Loop & Tie Simplifies Sales Process by Empowering Choice With Its New Self-Service Feature

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop & Tie, the first and only carbon regenerative gifting platform, announced today the introduction of its self-service onboarding feature for business users in Free and Essentials product tiers. As an extension of its existing self-service functionality for personal gifting, the new capability furthers the company's choice-based business model by making it possible for marketing, HR, and account management leaders to create an account, purchase or upgrade into an Essentials subscription and send corporate gifts without any lengthy sales conversations or complicated invoicing processes.

Along with the self-service feature, Loop & Tie has released 100% transparent pricing for its Essentials and Premium tier subscriptions. Both reflect the company's goal of introducing transparency into the buying process and improving the overall corporate gifting experience by reducing the inefficiencies of overly complicated sales processes.

"Sending and receiving gifts is supposed to create connection — not headaches," said MK Getler, Loop & Tie's CMO. "Those in charge of gifting to clients, partners, and employees are looking to work with vendors who can offer the most transparency, trust, and simplicity in the buying process. We've always sought to build a platform with instinctive functionality that offers the highest-quality gift experiences. Now, we're saving our customers time and enabling greater impact by giving them direct access to best-in-class technology with sustainable alternatives to outdated corporate gifting practices."

Loop & Tie's Essentials package, created for gifters focused on performance measurement and gift collection customizations, costs businesses $2,500 a year; a remarkably accessible price for the notoriously expensive gifting platform market. While not part of the self-service onboarding release, the transparent pricing for the $5,000 annual subscription to Loop & Tie's Premium tier grants companies access to the platform's white-glove gift concierge service for highly customized gift experiences on top of the high-quality, boutique experience users have come to enjoy in their Essentials offering.

"Empowering choice has always been a guiding principle for our business," said Sara Rodell, Loop & Tie's CEO and founder. "Giving our customers and their gift recipients a choice-based experience has elevated corporate gifting. Now, we're evolving the application of choice in buying by letting our corporate gift givers decide whether they want a self-service or full-service purchase experience."

For those hoping to send gifts without any platform fees, Loop & Tie continues to offer its Free software tier, which allows for unlimited sending of standard marketplace collections, as well as core gift insights and brand customizations. With its intentional release in time for holiday-focused gifting, self-service onboarding — as well as Loop & Tie's transparent pricing — will persist beyond the giving season to make year-round corporate gifting a friendlier experience.

About Loop & Tie

Loop & Tie is the first and only carbon regenerative corporate gifting platform, enabling direct mail and gifting programs businesses can feel good about. Focused on sustainability at scale, Loop & Tie marketplace gifts are selected to bring corporate gifting budgets to small and artisan makers, women-owned businesses, BIPOC- and minority-owned businesses, and businesses making a direct positive impact on environmental sustainability issues. Founded in 2017, Loop & Tie is privately held and headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a fully remote, global workforce.

