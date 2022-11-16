Timilon Corporation Wins 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timilon Corporation, the parent company of EnviroKlenz and OdorKlenz, announces its selection as a winner of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award . Over the last three years, Timilon’s revenue increased by more than 1039%, securing the company a ranking of #138 on Deloitte’s prestigious list honoring the fastest-growing public and private companies across the technology ecosystem. The company plans to expand its footprint on both a local and national level with new products coming in the new year.



The annual technological ranking includes the fastest-growing public and private technology, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies, based on three-year percentage revenue growth. Since 2019, Florida-based Timilon Corporation has increased its revenue six-fold and increased the number of employees by 278% to handle the higher demand.

“We are honored to be recognized for our company’s hard work and consistent growth,” said Timilon SVP of Marketing & Development, George Negron. “Timilon's mission is to create safer, healthier indoor environments for all, doing so through trusted solutions designed to eliminate contaminants, big and small. We look forward to continuing our company’s growth and debuting our latest advances in clean, safe earth mineral technology in the coming year.”

Dedicated to eliminating chemicals, biological contaminants and toxins of any kind, Timilon was originally designed for the U.S. Department of Defense to destroy the world's harshest chemicals. Timilon took this same patented technology and reimagined it for everyday applications. Its subsidiaries, EnviroKlenz and OdorKlenz, manufacture state-of-the-art air quality technology for commercial and residential settings and non-toxic cleaning solutions, respectively. Its products are trusted to destroy harmful everyday toxins in tens of thousands of schools, medical centers, office buildings, community centers and homes across the country.

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “Each year I am in awe of the immense talent that the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

To learn more about Timilon Corporation and the science behind its products, visit www.timilon.com .

About Timilon

The Mission of Timilon Corporation is to help individuals and communities create a healthy, safe, and comfortable personal environment where they assemble, learn, live, work, and play. Timilon develops, manufactures, and markets a broad array of patented environmentally safe and effective products, technologies, systems, and applications for the capture, neutralization, and elimination of a wide variety of chemical and biological toxins, pathogens, and other nuisance surface and air contaminants. The Company serves multiple domestic and international educational, commercial, industrial, governmental, military, recreational, and consumer markets. More information is available at www.timilon.com .

Media Contact

Melanie du Mont

Uproar PR for EnviroKlenz

mdumont@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102