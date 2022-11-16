Shoreline Recovery Center Looking to Serve the Community

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreline Recovery Center and its sister site Park Mental Health are more than facilities that only offer addiction recovery services. They are devoted to the development of purpose. That's why as part of its mission to give back to the community it serves, Shoreline Recovery Center is partnering with the San Diego Food Bank by having a holiday food drive this season.

"Part of any good recovery program are their acts of service and being of service," said Shoreline's Executive Director Kate Judd. "This is one way to encourage our clients to give back during the holidays while creating important connections within the community."

The food drive for the San Diego Food Bank begins on Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 17. While it's closed to the public in order to protect client confidentiality, nonperishable donations are being accepted internally from family, friends and staff members.

The core values of Shoreline are embedded in its curriculum and include the development of purpose, self-compassion, responsibility, resilience and community. These values are instilled in clients throughout a minimum six-month plan that begins with an intentional connection with experts and moves through a strategic plan to implement and then transition out of the facility with goals to achieve sober, independent living.

A safe haven for individuals in crisis, Shoreline Recovery Center lays the foundation for hope and resilience through programs that give them the foundational tools they need in order to become better fathers, partners and functioning, contributing citizens. Upon graduation, these self-actualized men learn how to reacclimate into their communities, and in some cases, go into business for themselves and many of them end up working in the recovery industry.

Reaching sobriety after struggling with addiction or substance use disorder is a significant accomplishment and getting patients actively involved in things bigger than themselves is a critical part of their overall recovery. Shoreline Recovery Center's aftercare programs are designed to help the patients maximize everything that was learned to maintain the newer healthy and sober lifestyle.

"The clients we work with come to us as individuals who would otherwise create less than favorable outcomes for themselves and their community," said Executive Director Kate Judd. "In the last five years, there's definitely been a ripple effect with the majority of guys that have advanced through our program."

Craig Burson, Kate Judd and Robert Wilson founded the company five years ago to create treatment programs that blend evidence-based therapies, clinical best practices as well as expand job skills and training.

"Each of us are in recovery and began working in the addiction and recovery field because we wanted to contribute to others facing similar struggles," Judd said. "We teach people how to take care of themselves so they can ultimately help others."

For more information, visit: www.shorelinerecoverycenter.com and www.mentalhealthtreatmentsandiego.com

