GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Buyer for Last Reg A Sale for 2,272,727 Defaulted, Shares Remain in Treasury

THOMASVILLE, GA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the buyer for the last sale the Company agreed to make in the amount of 2,272,727 shares defaulted on payment. The Company terminated the sale, and those shares remain in treasury. This canceled sale means that the Company only sold 31,171,790 shares in its recent terminated Regulation A Registration not the 33,444,517 reported when the Company filed the 1-Z terminating the registration.

Nerdland LLC., financing is progressing nicely and although a closing date has not been provided by the lender. Nerdland assets are being appraised and evaluated and the value of those assets will be the most critical aspect of the final approval from the lender. The Company can confirm the lender really loves the Nerdland project and they are committed to do everything within their underwriting guidelines to close Nerdland’s financing.

The Company can announce interest in its commercial parcels of virtual land in GGTOORCITY has slowed but the few customers who have expressed serious interest are moving forward. The Company expects to announce at least one sale soon.

The Company has not been affected by the recent FTX collapse and it has no business, accounts, dealings, or interactions with FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried or any of the 130+- companies tied to FTX. The Company remains positive about the future of Crypto but is moving very slowly and cautiously and for the foreseeable future will only accept USD in exchange for its goods and services.

GGToor has received a verbal commitment that its funding is going to happen, and it is expecting final terms and conditions any day. A closing before the end of November is highly probable. The Company will share terms of its funding commitment with the public once it has accepted and all agreements have been executed by the parties.

The Company’s tournament division enjoyed another week of solid results, with every event exceeding projection. Most notably, the Blood Bowl 2 event saw over 200 player registrations, representing a 60% increase over the prior event! The community rallied to support the event with Point-of-View streams abound, at one point representing the top three most-watched Twitch channels for the category - at the same time!

The company’s newest undertaking, expanding the broadcasting of video gaming tournaments, to include news programming and interviews, will be one of the most exciting projects that we will embark upon. Content from eSports events can be aggregated from dozens (or even hundreds) of locations around the world, while an increasing number of major in-person events return, bringing gamers to central locations, complete with the latest technology. Our plan is to create the most complete organized broadcasting of eSports and web3 content in the world. Many esports events cater to the fan base of the game being featured, giving communities ways to watch and interact with their favorite personalities and fellow fans.

Our company will be one of the first (if not the only) channel to offer a twenty-four hour a day lineup of eSports and web3 content, with studios in the three most active eSports markets in the world: the USA, Brazil, and South Korea.

The Company has achieved many accomplishments in a relatively short period of time, but we are just getting started. The Company continues to explore new ways to expand and innovate the types of competitions we can offer, identifying new games and communities that we can regularly support. The Company is very excited about what the future holds, as it continues to plan expansion into Web3 and all the possibilities that will bring!

Want to participate? If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, Twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/, twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gaming/eShadowGaming and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTcWVwGhX2XnjB6bn5_3jnw

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred sixty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php.

