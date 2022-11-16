Multi-Billion-Dollar Broker Aaron Kirman Launches Luxury Boutique Brokerage, AKG, in Partnership with Christie's International Real Estate

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aaron Kirman, one of the most prolific forces in the luxury real estate industry, known for representing the most expensive homes across Los Angeles and the globe, announced the establishment of his own brokerage firm, AKG, through a partnership with one of the world’s leading luxury real estate brands, Christie’s International Real Estate.

Kirman built one of the nation’s top-producing residential sales teams, which has amassed over $14 billion in luxury real estate sales and over $1.6 billion in sales thus far in 2022, including the historic $141-million sale of “The One” in Bel-Air. The new brokerage will be headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif., and will be part of the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury network.

“This is a perfect match between one of the most pedigreed brands in luxury real estate and the modern world of tech-first, white glove luxury service,” said Kirman, CEO of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate.

By leveraging Christie's International Real Estate’s global luxury referral network, its industry-leading technology, and AKG's signature artificial intelligence platform, Estate Dynamics, Kirman and his team expect to elevate the standard for high-end real estate brokerage in one of the world's most prominent luxury markets.

“Aaron is one of the most impressive people I have met in this business. He not only manages the most demanding clientele with unrivaled competence, creativity, and energy, but he has also figured out how to scale his business and mentor a new generation of luxury agents. He personifies the future of our brand,” said Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate.

This alliance paves the way for Kirman and his dedicated team of 160 agents and 14 full-time staff to reach their ambitious growth and expansion strategy, including opening offices throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties and reaching a sales target of $5 billion per year by 2025. This partnership also enables AKG to establish several new divisions including Estates, Sports and Entertainment, Commercial, Multi-Unit, New-Construction, New Home Sales, Architectural, and a White Glove Development Arm.

Christie’s International Real Estate’s global network includes over 900 offices around the world; affiliates in top U.S. markets with strong ties to the entertainment industry, such as New York, Miami, Atlanta, and Silicon Valley; international affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories; and total sales volume of over $500 billion in the past 5 years. In addition to brokering international transactions, AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate will offer concierge services to a global network of affluent buyers from six continents and most global financial centers.

The deal with Kirman is another big win for Christie’s International Real Estate, which comprises a network of leading independently owned luxury real estate firms around the world. In addition to AKG, this year Christie’s International Real Estate has signed new affiliates in the U.S. and around the world, representing more than $15 billion in annual sales volume.

Since its acquisition last December by Chicago-based real estate brokerage and technology firm, @properties, Christie’s International Real Estate has integrated @properties’ proprietary pl@tform™ technology throughout its network, introduced new marketing programs, and expanded its relationship with Christie’s auction house.

Kirman raises the profile of Christie’s International Real Estate in one of the world’s top luxury markets. A Southern California native, Kirman’s entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 18, selling real estate to put himself through USC. Diagnosed with severe Dyslexia at a young age, Kirman’s determination and unwavering tenacity has since propelled him to become one of the world's most acclaimed real estate power players, consistently recognized as a top agent by prominent publications such as The Hollywood Reporter, The Wall Street Journal, and Real Trends. His rolodex of clients includes some of today’s most prominent actors, musicians, titans of industry, and royal families from the Gulf states who he is also privileged to call friends.

With an emphasis on the ultimate luxury experience, Kirman has the most prestigious listings across Los Angeles County and continues to set the trend in the most expensive markets, including some of the most architecturally famous homes worldwide. His portfolio of iconic transactions includes the sale of the Danny Thomas Estate, which was sold for $65 million, 777 Sarbonne, which sold for $45 million, the Edie Getz’s Estate, which sold for $45 million, and some of the world’s most famous architectural homes including Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House #21, Frank Gehry's Schnabel House, John Lautner's Foster House and multiple Richard Neutra properties.

Starring in the hit real estate show, “Listing Impossible” on CNBC, Kirman and his team are considered the go-to source for current real estate insight, with media sources ranging from The New York Times and CNN to Variety and CNBC turning to them for expert commentary.

Christie's separately owned auction house and its portfolio of global art and luxury services played an integral role in Kirman's decision to join with Christie’s International Real Estate. AKG's clients will receive unparalleled service and a dedicated Christie's liaison to refer the sale of art, luxury items, and collections thanks to the partnership between Christie's International Real Estate and Christie's art and luxury business.

“Los Angeles is one of the most important and prolific markets in the world for Christie’s – a fertile landscape of artists and aficionados, collectors and collections. The heightened visibility that AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate brings to the Christie’s name in Los Angeles, and the opportunities to provide another layer of service to clients of both the real estate business and our art and luxury business, is incredibly exciting,” said Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie’s.

Mark A. McLaughlin, of McLaughlin Ventures, served as the strategic advisor to the Aaron Kirman Group. “Providing strategic advice to Aaron and the AKG leadership team throughout the process of launching this new brokerage firm has been our honor. The combination with Christie’s International Real Estate sets the standard for The Art of Luxury which is the new brand for AKG,” stated McLaughlin.

