Automation Hero Earns Coveted Innovation Index Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capping off a tidal wave of industry recognition this past year, Automation Hero has been awarded a 2022 Innovation Index Award by Deep Analysis , an IT analyst and advisory firm with a focus on intelligent documentation.



Deep Analysis praises Automation Hero for coming at “a traditional problem (data extraction) from a novel, innovative, and well-thought-out angle, applying lessons from the world of big data to the traditionally walled garden of intelligent document processing.” Automation Hero’s receipt of this award builds on a previously published company profile that explores the benefits and value of Automation Hero .

Historically, heavy document-centric industries such as insurance, banking, manufacturing, and logistics, among others, have been forced to manually process complex documents, resulting in long wait times and inefficient and inaccurate results. Automation Hero’s patent-pending AI technology is leveraged by companies around the world to easily automate unstructured, semi-structured and structured document processing.

The Innovation Index Awards were created by Deep Analysis in 2019 to celebrate the innovative approaches in the enterprise software market. The award is fully independent, made up of both clients and non-clients, is open to large and emerging vendors, but overall represents those organizations that provided a ‘wow’ moment. Inclusion in the index is an “acknowledgment that the organization does something different and innovative to move the information and automation enterprise software sector forward.”



“As in past years, we reviewed our thoughts on the over 150 briefings we take each year and picked the rare, standout ‘shut the front door!’ moments when we were dazzled by something truly innovative and exciting,” said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder & Principal Analyst at Deep Analys. “Automation Hero is doing something quite different from the legion of IDP vendors, long established companies and startups alike. It is applying lessons from the big data world to processing unstructured data at a huge scale.”

“We’re very proud to receive this award from such a reputable institution like Deep Analysis,” said Stefan Groschupf, founder and CEO of Automation Hero. “We set out to understand the needs of enterprises and the shortcomings of other IDP solutions. With a vision for what’s possible, our team put in the hard work to create the platform we have today. Innovation is a constant, and we’re even more excited about what’s next.

Visit here to access the full Innovation Index Awards .



About Automation Hero

Automation Hero helps organizations process any type of document faster than ever with the most powerful and complete intelligent document processing platform. It offers the easiest-to-use and most accurate AI in the industry so companies can instead focus on accelerating business processes to stay competitive. The company was built by a world-class team of sales and AI experts, many of whom were on the founding team of Datameer, the leader in big data analytics. Visit https://automationhero.ai for more information and follow the company’s blog and LinkedIn . Click here for a product demo and here for a product overview.

Contact

Monique Sherman

Head of Marketing, Automation Hero

monique.sherman@automationhero.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d35ff69-7c30-4558-99ae-2c3eab8bf403