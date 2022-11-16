Deepika Padukone's 82°E Introduces Moisturiser and Sunscreen as the Launch Products

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone introduces "Ashwagandha Bounce" moisturiser and "Patchouli Glow" sunscreen drops, as the inaugural product line of her recently launched self-care brand, 82°E. In line with the brand's core philosophy, these products have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted and clinically tested to make skincare a simple, effective and enjoyable self-care ritual.

82°E is an extension of Deepika Padukone's journey and experience as a modern woman who is rooted in India but global in her outlook. Formulated by in-house experts, the inaugural skincare line combines time-tested Indian ingredients and powerful scientific compounds to offer high-quality and high-performance products.

Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser is a rich yet lightweight moisturiser that is enriched with ashwagandha to restore skin elasticity and sodium hyaluronate for long-lasting hydration. Patchouli Glow sunscreen SPF 40 broad spectrum PA+++ provides protection from the harmful radiation of the sun in addition to protecting skin's barrier by combining Patchouli leaf extract with ceramides. These products have been thoughtfully designed to simplify skincare and address the fundamentals of good skin health: hydration and protection. Both products have undergone stringent safety tests and clinical trials. These products are vegan, cruelty free.

On launching the skincare line, Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E, says: "My skincare routine has been an integral part of my self-care ritual. I've always identified with products that enable me to keep my ritual simple yet effective. This philosophy of simple, effective skincare informed our inaugural category and our first two products. With Ashwagandha Bounce, a rich yet lightweight moisturiser and Patchouli Glow Sunscreen with SPF 40, I've been able to bring to life my vision of simplifying skincare and share a part of my very own ritual to achieve healthy, glowing skin. We spent the last two years developing premium, high-performing skincare products that combine time-tested Indian ingredients with powerful scientific compounds. These products are simple to use, efficacious and suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin. We hope to make the practice of skincare a truly delightful ritual for all."

On the brand introducing moisturiser and sunscreen as the launch products, Jigar K Shah, Co-Founder at 82°E, who spearheads the business, says: "The skincare industry has witnessed immense growth in the recent past that has led to a lot of product innovation. However, through our research, we learnt that this has also led to product overload and the focus on the fundamentals of skincare is getting diluted. At 82°E, we led with a fundamentals-first approach and designed our moisturiser and sunscreen to emphasise on skin hydration and protection. This forms the backbone of a good skincare routine."

82°E's inaugural products are exclusively available on its D2C website 82e.com. The brand launches in India first shipping globally (subject to local country regulations). The website's e-commerce capabilities offer consumers a user-friendly and interactive shopping experience. The website shares detailed information on product usage and ingredients to help the consumer make an informed purchase decision.

The unique naming system of the products honours the natural Indian hero ingredient and combines them with prompts about its textural, experiential and beneficial qualities. The Indian ingredients inspired the colour palettes of the glass bottles.

82°E will soon launch more products under the skincare category and has ambitions to expand into other categories that support a modern, holistic approach to self-care.

To celebrate the launch, an exclusive introductory offer during the first 82 hours is being extended to all consumers. Please visit 82e.com to learn more.

About 82°E:

82°E is on a mission to make the practice of self-care simple, joyful and effective through high-quality and high-performance products. Born in India, for the world, 82°E will launch with a set of skincare products that support the fundamentals of skin health, with ambitions to expand into other categories that support a modern, holistic approach to self-care.

Pronounced Eighty Two East, the brand is inspired by the standard meridian that passes through India and reflects Deepika Padukone's personal and professional journey as a modern Indian woman who is strongly rooted in her homeland, global in her outlook and appeal and committed to her physical and emotional well-being.

Rigorously sourced, carefully crafted and clinically tested: 82°E's skincare line is made with science and spirit. Each of the brand's products combines time-tested Indian ingredients with powerful scientific compound(s) to create revolutionary formulas for healthy, radiant skin.

Contact Information:

Namrata More

Manager - PR & KOL Marketing

namrata.more@82e.com

+91-9820830759



Bryna Rifkin

Partner

bryna@narrative-pr.com

+14243208024



Image 1: Ashwagandha Bounce Moisturiser





Ashwagandha Bounce is a rich yet lightweight moisturiser packed with the refreshing goodness of ashwagandha and sodium hyaluronate.

















Image 2: Patchouli Glow Sunscreen





Patchouli Glow SPF 40 PA broad spectrum PA+++ is a lightweight sunscreen fortified with the protective shield of patchouli leaf extract and ceramides.









