Compost Market Trends and ForecastThe global compost market is expected to reach an estimated $10 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027

Compost Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the compost market looks promising with opportunities in agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture and construction. The global compost market is expected to reach an estimated $10 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for organic products and growing awareness regarding disadvantages of chemical fertilizer and pesticides.



Emerging Trends in the Compost Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the compost industry, include development of bio dynamic compost and use of biochar in composting.



Compost Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global compost market by application, product type, and region as follows:



By Application [$B and B lbs. shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Agriculture

• Home Gardening

• Landscaping

• Horticulture

• Construction

• Others



By Product Type [$B and B lbs. shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Yard Trimming

• Food Waste

• Manure

• Mushroom Compost

• Vermicompost



By Region [$B and B lbs. shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Russia

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Indonesia

• Japan

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Turkey

• South Africa

List of Compost Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies compost companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the compost companies profiled in this report include.

• Harvest Power

• Cocoa Corporation.

• Dirt Hugger

• Worm Power

• MyNoke

• Nutrisoil

• Davo’s Worm Farm

• Dirt Dynasty

• SAOSIS

• Kaharim Farms

Compost Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that the agriculture segment will remain the largest segment to increasing demand for organic products and increasing consumer awareness towards food quality The horticulture segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, due to safer, clean, and green food production.

• Yard trimming is expected to remain the largest product type due to its ability to recycle nutrients back into the soil and to reduce yard waste. The analyst predicts that food waste compost is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing food wastage around the globe and increasing awareness of food composting.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in agriculture, home gardening, landscaping horticulture, and construction industries

Features of Compost Market

• Market Size Estimates: Compost market size estimation in terms of value($B) and Volume (B lbs.)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Compost market size by various segments, such as application, product type and region, in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Compost market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type and regions for the compost market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the compost market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the compost market size?

Answer: The global compost market is expected to reach an estimated $10 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for compost market?

Answer: The compost market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the compost market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for organic products and growing awareness regarding disadvantages of chemical fertilizer and pesticides.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for compost?

Answer: Agriculture are the major end use industries for compost market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in compost market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the compost industry, include development of bio dynamic compost and use of biochar in composting.

Q7.

Which compost product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that yard trimming compost will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its ability to recycle nutrients back into the soil and to reduce yard waste.

Q8: In compost market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global compost market by product by product type (yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicomposting), application (agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and other applications),and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in this market?



For any questions related to compost market or related to compost companies, compost market share, compost market analysis, compost market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

