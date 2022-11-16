Acrylonitrile Market Trends and ForecastThe global acrylonitrile market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylonitrile Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362924/?utm_source=GNW



Acrylonitrile Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the acrylonitrile market looks good with opportunities in the automotive, electrical and electronics, packaging, and construction end uses. The global acrylonitrile market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of acrylonitrile in various parts of automotive and construction industry for its chemical and thermal properties, and the use of acrylonitrile in manufacturing acrylic fiber and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.



Emerging Trends in the Acrylonitrile Market

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, is the bio-based acrylonitrile.



Acrylonitrile Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global acrylonitrile market by end use, application, and region as follows:



Acrylonitrile Market by End Use [Value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Packaging

• Construction

• Other End uses



Acrylonitrile Market by Application [Value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Acrylic Fiber

• Aditponitrile

• Styrene Acrylonitrile

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

• Acrylamide

• Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

• Other Applications



Acrylonitrile Market by Region [Value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Others

• Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

List of Acrylonitrile Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies acrylonitrile companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the acrylonitrile companies profiled in this report includes.



• Ineos

• Ascend Performance Materials

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Sinopec Group

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited

• Jiangsu Sierbang Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

• Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Zhejiang Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Acrylonitrile Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that automotive is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene in manufacturing automotive parts such as instrument panels, pillar trim, dashboard components, door liners and handles, seat backs, seat belt components, etc. to reduce the weight of automotive parts.

• Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene will remain the largest application by value and volume due to its increasing use in automotive industry like; panels for cars, helping to make them lighter, and improving fuel efficiency. Acrylamide is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for infrastructure along with rehabilitation of infrastructure projects due to urbanization and presence of various automotive manufacturer in China and India is also expected to drive the demand for acrylonitrile in this region.

Features of Acrylonitrile Market

• Market Size Estimates: Acrylonitrile market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Acrylonitrile market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, application, and regions for the acrylonitrile market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the acrylonitrile market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the acrylonitrile market size?

Answer: The global acrylonitrile market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for acrylonitrile market?

Answer: The acrylonitrile market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the acrylonitrile market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of acrylonitrile in various parts of automotive and construction industry for its chemical and thermal properties, and the use of acrylonitrile in manufacturing acrylic fiber and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.

Q4. What are the major end uses for acrylonitrile?

Answer: Automotive and construction are the major end uses for acrylonitrile.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in acrylonitrile market?

Answer: An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, is the bio-based acrylonitrile.

Q6. Who are the key acrylonitrile companies?



Answer: Some of the key acrylonitrile companies are as follows:

• Ineos

• Ascend Performance Materials

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Sinopec Group

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited

• Jiangsu Sierbang Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

• Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Zhejiang Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Q7.

Which acrylonitrile application segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene will remain the largest application by value and volume due to its increasing use in automotive industry like; panels for cars, helping to make them lighter, and improving fuel efficiency. Acrylamide is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Q8: In acrylonitrile market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global acrylonitrile market by end use (automotive, electrical and electronics, packaging, construction, and others), application (acrylic fiber, adiponitrile, styrene acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, acrylamide, nitrile butadiene rubber, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to sheet molding compound market or related to acrylonitrile sales, acrylonitrile companies, top acrylonitrile companies, acrylonitrile manufacturers, largest acrylonitrile companies, acrylonitrile manufacturer, acrylonitrile company, acrylonitrile manufacturing, acrylonitrile industry, acrylonitrile consumables, acrylonitrile classification, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362924/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________